Hegseth faced bipartisan Iran war criticism for months before GOP's midterm election defeat

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has dismissed renewed calls for his impeachment as “political theatre”, but criticism of his handling of the Iran war predates the Republican Party's November 3 midterm losses.

Hegseth's Iran war troubles began months before midterms. (via REUTERS)

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For months, the Pentagon chief has faced bipartisan questions over the military campaign, its rising costs and the administration's strategy for ending the conflict. Reports have also indicated that Hegseth pushed for the war while others in Trump's cabinet like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio leaned towards negotiations with Iran.

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Hegseth's video message, on November 5, came after Republican Congressman ThomasMassie threatened to reintroduce articles of impeachment against him. Hegseth, who President Donald Trump has continued to back after the midterms loss, said that political attacks would not force him out.

Deep Dive Why did lawmakers from both parties criticize Pete Hegseth over the Iran war? They questioned the campaign’s military objectives, its cost, the Pentagon’s assessment of progress and the lack of a clear exit strategy. Some also raised concerns about weapons stockpiles and military spending. How much had the Iran war cost, and why was the figure questioned? The Pentagon’s acting comptroller estimated the campaign had cost about $25 billion on April 29, rising to approximately $29 billion by May 12. Lawmakers questioned the financial burden on taxpayers. Why did Thomas Massie threaten to impeach Pete Hegseth over the Iran war? Massie accused Hegseth of launching hostilities against Iran without congressional approval and said he would reintroduce impeachment articles unless Hegseth resigned. Hegseth dismissed the effort as “political theatre” and said he would not be forced out.

“Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. You can rest assured of that,” Hegseth said.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to defend Iran operation as a “courageous and historic effort” to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. His remarks came after Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republicans' election setback, saying: “The reason we lost is the war.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to defend Iran operation as a “courageous and historic effort” to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. His remarks came after Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republicans' election setback, saying: “The reason we lost is the war.” {{/usCountry}}

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After the midterms loss, there was speculation that Hegseth might be in the line of fire, but he put out a video message in an appearance of strength. Nonetheless, bipartisan criticism of the Iran war has been growing and Hegseth has been in the line of fire over the issue for months before the elections took place.

Also Read: Susie Wiles accused of pitting Vance against Rubio to survive Trump's post-midterm purge

Hegseth faced bipartisan scrutiny over Iran war

Hegseth's difficulties began well before the midterms. During an April 29 House Armed Services Committee hearing, Democratic lawmakers questioned the administration's military objectives in Iran, the cost of the campaign and the Pentagon's assessment of its progress.

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Representative John Garamendi accused Hegseth of misleading the public, while Representative Seth Moulton questioned the financial burden on American taxpayers. The Pentagon's acting comptroller estimated the war had cost approximately $25 billion at the time. The Washington Post reported on the contentious exchanges.

Republican lawmakers also raised concerns during subsequent hearings in May over weapons stockpiles, military spending and the lack of a clear exit strategy. The Pentagon's estimated war expenditure had increased to approximately $29 billion by May 12, according to reports.

Vance, Rubio favored negotiations

Differences within Trump's national security team further complicated the administration's Iran policy. Hegseth remained a strong public supporter of military action, while Vance and Rubio reportedly favored a diplomatic settlement.

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A CNN report on March 31 described Hegseth as one of the administration's strongest public advocates of the campaign, although it did not establish that he initiated Trump's decision to launch it.

Disagreements over negotiations became more apparent in June, when Vance helped advance a proposed agreement with Tehran. Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were among those skeptical of Iran's commitments, according to CNN report.

Trump stands by Hegseth despite Vance's criticism

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The political fallout has intensified since the midterms. Vance publicly blamed the Iran conflict for the Republican setback on November 4, while Trump defended the decision to launch the campaign.

Trump has also continued to back Hegseth, describing his performance as “fantastic”. Meanwhile, Massie has threatened to revive impeachment proceedings when Congress returns.

Hegseth has insisted he will remain in office, but the growing divisions over Iran have placed his leadership under renewed scrutiny.