In 2013, Pink and her husband, former professional motocross driver Carey Hart, bought a 250-acre ranch in California for almost $9 million, situated in Santa Barbara County. The estate included a home and a long-time farm vineyard, and seemed initially like a real estate investment, but Pink began to turn it into a winery and started producing wine under the Two Wolves label. She became intrigued by the process of winemaking and began studying viticulture and bought the industry staff to convert the property's grapes into a bottled wine selection.

A ranch purchase sparks an interest in winemaking

Pink’s 200-acre California ranch features expansive vineyards that later became the source of her and Carey Hart’s Two Wolves wines. (REUTERS)

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Pink, whose real name is Alicia Moore, began to take a liking to wine after visiting vineyards and travelling. Her interest in wine, as reported by Forbes, led her to take a course in viticulture and winemaking on UCLA Extension and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Pink also searched for property while touring in Australia and asked her boyfriend Hart to check out the ranch before investing. They were already fans of Santa Ynez Valley and wineries.

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The Vineyard was also a key part of their investment. In a 2018 article in The San Francisco Chronicle, the vineyard was reported to be 250 acres with about 25 acres of vineyard. Over time, they began working the vineyard and learning about different grape varieties, pruning, and viticulture instead of rushing to put out a commercial label. She created small batches of wine to learn how the wine was made and get an idea of what she envisioned for the brand.

Two Wolves turns the vineyard into a wine business

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{{^usCountry}} Moore further developed this curiosity into Two Wolves, a new label that was officially launched in 2018. The name Two Wolves was inspired by an old fable that depicts an internal struggle between two wolves: one represents a person's anger, hatred, greed, and fear, and the other represents the person's positive traits. The story explains that the wolf you feed will eventually dominate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moore further developed this curiosity into Two Wolves, a new label that was officially launched in 2018. The name Two Wolves was inspired by an old fable that depicts an internal struggle between two wolves: one represents a person's anger, hatred, greed, and fear, and the other represents the person's positive traits. The story explains that the wolf you feed will eventually dominate. {{/usCountry}}

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Organic farming was also incorporated as part of the vineyard’s brand. Forbes also stated that the land is certified organic and that farming practices support soil health and biodiversity, such as cover crops and native planting. In 2014, Moore made her first batch of wine in a refrigerated garage on the property, starting with a single container of grapes. Local winemaker Kira Malone helped her understand basic winemaking measurements, including sugar, alcohol, and acidity.

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A worker tends to grapevines at a California vineyard, reflecting the agricultural work behind Pink and Carey Hart’s Two Wolves wine venture.

From celebrity property to a personal venture

Two Wolves gradually developed through Moore's collaboration with California winemaker Alison Thomson, whom she brought into the project in 2015. Moore's enthusiasm for vineyard cultivation and experimental winemaking complemented Thomson's technical experience. Their first commercial release, made from the 2015 vintage, featured three wines: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. The wines were introduced to customers in November 2018, marking the transition of Moore's vineyard project into a commercial wine label.

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For Moore, the answer presented more than just a private getaway. It was also a way to start a new business with her hands and feet, far outside the music world. The venture was also a long-term project, as Moore says that simply slapping her name on a bottle of wine was not enough, as she had to learn about grape growing and collaborate with professional vintners. She helped Two Wolves into a new enterprise built on the family's California property. So the $8.97 million purchase in 2013 represented the start of an unexpected chapter in the singer's career.