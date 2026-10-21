The FBI has said that its agency is investigating reports that a possible incendiary device was thrown at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, October 20. According to the FBI, the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. There is an active scene near the ICE field office on Ted Turner Drive.

Possible incendiary device thrown at ICE building in Atlanta, FBI says (Pexel - representational image)

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According to FBI officials, authorities are on scene collecting evidence.

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"There is no known threat to public safety at this time," the FBI shared in a statement, per 11Alive.

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An investigation is underway

Journalist shares details

11Alive journalist Cody Alcorn shared details about the alleged incident.

“Source tells me Atlanta ICE Field Office on Ted Turner Dr. SW was hit with what was described to me as Molotov cocktails tonight. @Atlanta_Police is on scene. Working to get additional details,” he wrote on X.

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He later added in an update, “Crime scene established along the exterior gates of the field office on Ted Turner.”

Alcorn also shared an update from FBI Atlanta, which reads, “FBI personnel and evidence response technicians are on site collecting evidence. There is no known threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are currently available”.

A Molotov cocktail, also known as a petrol bomb or poor man's grenade, is a crude, hand-thrown incendiary weapon. It typically consists of a breakable glass bottle filled with a flammable liquid and fitted with a cloth wick. It has been historically used by guerrilla forces, irregular militaries, and civilians in popular uprisings

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Finnish soldiers named the weapon during the Winter War (1939–1940) as a sarcastic tribute to Vyacheslav Molotov, the Foreign Minister of the Soviet Union, according to Britannica.