Queen Camilla was ‘shaking’ when she first met Prince William; needed ‘gin and tonic’ after…

Queen Camilla's relationship with stepson Prince William has been a complex one, marked by initial tension and slow but subsequent growth. When they first met, Camilla was reportedly shaking like a leaf,” to the point of needing a “gin and tonic” to calm her nerves after their encounter according to a royal author. However, over time, the two have managed to forge a stronger bond, especially after Harry and Meghan’s exit, though they still have ‘a lot to overcome.’ Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, arrive for the World premiere of 'No Time To Die', in London.(AP)

Queen Camilla is ‘little afraid’ of William

Royal expert and author Christopher Andersen spoke with Us Weekly, recalling the tension when Camilla first met William. The discomfort likely stemmed from the sensitive nature of their relationship, as Camilla was once labeled as the 'other woman' during Prince Charles's marriage to Princess Diana. After the controversial divorce and Diana's tragic death, Charles married Camilla, and it was finally time for her to meet his children.

“She was shaking like a leaf,” Andersen said. “As soon as William left, she said she needed a gin and tonic,” he added. However, a friend of close to the Parker Bowles family informed the outlet that the dynamics between the two is improving day by day, stating, “William has warmed up to Camilla over time.”

Kate’s health and Sussexes drama bridging the royal gap?

Experts say that William’s relationship with Camilla is gradually improving, with factors like Charles, Kate’s health and Harry’s departure playing a big role. “It’s been a work in progress,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“There’s still a lot to overcome.” The source added that William and Camilla’s bond strengthened after Harry left the royal family in 2020. “William and Kate are focused on keeping things smooth and avoiding any extra drama. They’ve got enough to deal with already, thanks to Meghan [Markle] and Harry.”

As per the royal insider, Kate Middleton was key in helping Prince William and Queen Camilla get along better. The person familiar with the case says that Kate was the first royal to welcome Camilla, way before anyone else in the royal family did. She always showed Camilla kindness and respect, even when some others were a bit more unsure.

In his memoir, "Spare," Prince Harry disclosed that he and William had urged their father to reconsider his marriage to Camilla. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears. Harry also described William's long-standing suspicions of "the Other Woman," which resulted in internal conflicts.