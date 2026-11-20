Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, sent out an alert on November 19 asking people to stay inside as there was a possible gunman on campus. The lockdown has been lifted for two of the campuses, an alert noted. “The lockdown has been lifted for York Hill and North Haven campuses. The lockdown remains in effect for the Mount Carmel Campus. Do not return to the Mount Carmel Campus until after the lockdown has been lifted,” Quinnipiac said.

A view of the Quinnipiac University campus. (Quinnipiac University)

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However, the lockdown continues for the main Mount Carmel Campus. Classes for Friday have been cancelled after the traumatic incident. “The lockdown continues on Mount Carmel Campus. Continue to take shelter in a secure area. University classes will be canceled Friday, Nov. 20. Counselors will be available to students in person and via Zoom on the Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses starting at 9am,” Quinnipiac said in an update.

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“Please stay inside; there are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come,” the alert read. A later alert read, “Please continue to sheltered in place. Lockdown remains in place. Police are searching all buildings at this time. No additional information about possible gunman at this time.”

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{{^usCountry}} It remains unclear if any shooting has taken place on the campus located at 275 Mt Carmel Avenue. There was a basketball game at the York Hill campus when the lockdown took place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains unclear if any shooting has taken place on the campus located at 275 Mt Carmel Avenue. There was a basketball game at the York Hill campus when the lockdown took place. {{/usCountry}}

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A sports reporter noted, “Maine 69, Quinnipiac 67 as the Black Bears hold off a furious late rally from the Bobcats. Again, a shelter-in-place is in effect for the entire QU campus, with unconfirmed reports of a suspect with a rifle on campus. That includes M&T Bank Arena.”

The Hamden Police have yet to release a statement on the incident. There's no information on injuries yet, and details about the gunman have not been shared either.

Quinnipiac University lockdown report sparks concerns

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One person on X noted, “'Quinnipiac is on lockdown' was not exactly the plot twist I had on tonight’s bingo card—especially coming from my dad. Thoughts and prayers to everyone in the area. I’ll never understand how going to school became something to fear.”

Another person on Facebook wrote, "please pray for Quinnipiac University. My son is a student there. Pray for safety for all of the students and faculty and staff.

Armed Suspect QU University QU on Lockown!

Situation Details

• Incident: At 8:23 PM, the Hamden Police Department and university police responded to the 270 block of Mt. Carmel Avenue after receiving reports of a male on campus with a handgun, which was updated at 8:27 PM to a report of a rifle.

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• Current Status: According to local emergency dispatches reported by On Scene Media New Haven County, a Hamden Police officer confirmed the university is in lockdown. Police do not currently have eyes on the suspect, and no injuries have been reported.

• Action Required: Anyone on campus should shelter in place immediately, and all others are advised to avoid the area.

Official Resources & Contacts

• Emergency: Call 911 immediately if you are in danger or see suspicious activity.

• QU Public Safety: 203-582-6200

• Official Alerts: Monitor the Quinnipiac Safety and Security page, QU text alerts, or the Rave Guardian App for official all-clear notifications." However, these details are not verified in official statements.

Another scanner page also spoke about the gunman having a rifle. “Active shooter at Quinnipiac University. My son is a student there. Suspect armed with a long rifle . SWAT all over campus,” they wrote. A local political party claimed there were shots fired on campus. “Quinnipiac University is currently in lockdown tonight (November 19, 2026) following reports of an armed suspect and shots fired on its Mount Carmel campus in Hamden, Connecticut,” the page wrote, but this has not been confirmed yet.

Alleged photo of gunman shared

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One person shared a photo of the alleged gunman at the Quinnipiac campus.

“Our daughter just sent us this,” they wrote. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this picture.

An alleged video showed police fan out across the campus.

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"Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, is on LOCKDOWN tonight over reports of a possible gunman on campus.

> Officers carrying rifles seen moving across campus as police search every building

> University alert tells students and staff to keep sheltering in place

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> The school says it has no additional information on the possible gunman yet. Praying everyone there is safe," the person wrote.