Quinton Baker death: Las Vegas police unable to determine who killed 3-year-old son, late football player or officer

Las Vegas police have revealed new details about the fatal shooting of former college football player Quinton Baker. Investigators said they could not determine whether Baker or an officer fired the bullet that killed his three-year-old son, Kentre, during the February hostage standoff.

Former college football player Quinton Baker and his three-year-old son Kentre were killed after Baker allegedly held the child at gunpoint during a February standoff. (X | @monteroverdi)

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The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) released body-camera footage and investigative findings this week detailing the confrontation that ended with Baker, 28, and his son dead outside an apartment complex. Authorities said the evidence was insufficient to conclusively identify who fired the fatal shot that struck the child.

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What happened in February?

Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call at Baker’s Las Vegas apartment after an argument with his girlfriend, Raneka Pate. According to investigators,

Baker had told Pate he was gay shortly before the dispute escalated into violence. Authorities alleged Baker assaulted Pate and another woman before leaving the apartment with their son while armed.

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{{^usCountry}} Body-camera footage shows Baker walking toward officers while holding Kentre in one arm and pointing a handgun at the child’s chest. Officers repeatedly ordered him to stop and drop the weapon. Baker instead continued advancing and was heard saying, “I’mma shoot myself,” according to the released footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Body-camera footage shows Baker walking toward officers while holding Kentre in one arm and pointing a handgun at the child’s chest. Officers repeatedly ordered him to stop and drop the weapon. Baker instead continued advancing and was heard saying, “I’mma shoot myself,” according to the released footage. {{/usCountry}}

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Police opened fire after Baker continued approaching officers with the child. Investigators said Baker also fired four rounds during the exchange before collapsing.

Earlier police statements indicated Baker had fatally shot his son. However, officials now say forensic evidence could not establish whether the fatal bullet was fired by Baker or by police during the gunfire.

Pate previously told ABC News 4 she called police because of a domestic dispute that “escalated and turned into what seemed like a hostage situation.” She has publicly sought answers about her son’s death.

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Following the tragedy, Pate created a GoFundMe page remembering Kentre as a bright and curious child who loved marine life and enjoyed identifying sea creatures. She described him as “pure sunshine in human form” with an infectious smile and playful personality.

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Former football prospect’s promising career ended in tragedy

Before the fatal incident, Baker was regarded as a promising football talent from Kentucky.

He began his college career at Western Kentucky University, where he earned Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors. Recruiting service 247Sports ranked him a three-star prospect and among the nation’s top all-purpose running backs before college. He later transferred to Portland State University, where he played during his junior season.

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According to Daily Mail, Baker faced legal issues during his college years, including charges related to marijuana possession, careless driving and driving under the influence in 2016.