United flight returns to Las Vegas over hijacking threat: ‘The flight attendant saw him texting’

A United Airlines aircraft operating service from Las Vegas to Newark diverted back to Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday evening after a flight attendant identified a passenger engaged in text communications regarding a potential aircraft hijacking. United Flight 1681, carrying 150 passengers and six crew members, returned to Las Vegas after a flight attendant spotted a passenger texting about a possible hijacking. (Unsplash)

The flight crew secured the cockpit door while simultaneously informing air traffic control that the passenger appeared unaware of any ongoing response measures.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 returned to Las Vegas, where crew duty time limitations subsequently expired, resulting in an extended overnight delay for passengers.

Crew diverts United flight after reported hijacking text United Airlines Flight 1681 had originally departed on October 24. The airline classified the incident as a “potential security concern” and confirmed the flight carried 150 passengers and six crew members. Details regarding the potential hijacking were obtained from air traffic control communications recordings.

The controller inquired whether the passenger is cooperative or under restraint. The pilot responded that the passenger is unaware of the situation and referenced a message that was seen by a flight attendant. “The flight attendant saw him texting that he was going to hijack the aircraft. They called me, we went in lockdown, and we returned to Vegas,” the pilot said, as per recording from ATC.com.

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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the United Airlines flight crew documented the occurrence at 11 p.m. on Saturday evening immediately following departure.

The aircraft successfully completed its landing in Las Vegas without any further complications. Additional details regarding the passenger's identity and the specific content of the text message remain undisclosed.

United aircraft fully inspected upon landing All passengers who were removed from the flight were accommodated on an alternative service departing Sunday morning, with arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft underwent a comprehensive inspection immediately after landing. No threats were discovered aboard the aircraft, notwithstanding the text message threat that had been received.