United flight returns to Las Vegas over hijacking threat: ‘The flight attendant saw him texting’
A United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Newark returned to Las Vegas after a flight attendant reported a passenger texting about hijacking the aircraft.
A United Airlines aircraft operating service from Las Vegas to Newark diverted back to Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday evening after a flight attendant identified a passenger engaged in text communications regarding a potential aircraft hijacking.
The flight crew secured the cockpit door while simultaneously informing air traffic control that the passenger appeared unaware of any ongoing response measures.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 returned to Las Vegas, where crew duty time limitations subsequently expired, resulting in an extended overnight delay for passengers.
Crew diverts United flight after reported hijacking text
United Airlines Flight 1681 had originally departed on October 24. The airline classified the incident as a “potential security concern” and confirmed the flight carried 150 passengers and six crew members. Details regarding the potential hijacking were obtained from air traffic control communications recordings.
The controller inquired whether the passenger is cooperative or under restraint. The pilot responded that the passenger is unaware of the situation and referenced a message that was seen by a flight attendant. “The flight attendant saw him texting that he was going to hijack the aircraft. They called me, we went in lockdown, and we returned to Vegas,” the pilot said, as per recording from ATC.com.
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the United Airlines flight crew documented the occurrence at 11 p.m. on Saturday evening immediately following departure.
The aircraft successfully completed its landing in Las Vegas without any further complications. Additional details regarding the passenger's identity and the specific content of the text message remain undisclosed.
United aircraft fully inspected upon landing
All passengers who were removed from the flight were accommodated on an alternative service departing Sunday morning, with arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
The aircraft underwent a comprehensive inspection immediately after landing. No threats were discovered aboard the aircraft, notwithstanding the text message threat that had been received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More