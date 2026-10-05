Las Vegas: Police response near Hard Rock's guitar hotel site amid shooting claims; what we know so far

Locals are reporting a large police presence at the site of Hard Rock Las Vegas' guitar-shaped hotel on the South Las Vegas Boulevard in Nevada on Monday afternoon. Representational. (Unsplash)

As of now, an official update from the Las Vegas Police Department has not come. Locals report on social media that the response was related to a purported shooting threat at the site.

The details of the incident are unclear. Discussions on local Facebook groups suggest that a threat note was likely left somewhere in the site about a shooting later. It is not an active shooter situation, contrary to claims.

The Guitar Hotel Las Vegas will be a roughly 660-foot guitar-shaped tower that Hard Rock says will become the centrepiece of the revamped Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The $4 billion resort will include about 675 rooms and suites along with casino space, pools, restaurants and live-entertainment venues.

Construction is progressing toward a 2027 opening, with the tower having completed in spring 2026.

This story is developing.