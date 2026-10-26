Trump admin's X post draws backlash over missing state on US map: ‘You failed geography’

While rolling out significant funding announcements for energy infrastructure this week, the US Department of Energy (DOE) appeared to make one notable oversight—accidentally excluding an entire state. The Department of Energy named 63 Tribal-led projects for funding negotiations totaling more than $125 million. Its map of planned projects sparked online criticism after viewers noticed Vermont was absent. (REUTERS)

The DOE's official X account posted a picture that looked like it displayed the full United States, along with the caption: "Yesterday, the Energy Department announced major investments toward Tribal communities energy infrastructure that will lower energy costs for Americans!"

Vermont missing from DOE map as agency announces $125mn in tribal energy funding A community note appeared on X where viewers simply asked: “Vermont?”

The comments section of the post got quickly filled with users wondering why the state was missing from the map, and several people speculated that artificial intelligence might have been responsible for creating it.

“What happened to Vermont? Let me guess yall had ai create this, map didn't you?” one user wrote.

“I live in vermont man I find this very offensive,” another user commented, while the third person said, “Sir, put down the AI and download a real map.”

“So you failed geography,” a fourth user stated.

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