Rapper DMC involved in Los Angeles car crash, witness video emerges

Run-DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels was involved in a road accident involving a garbage truck and an SUV on a Los Angeles freeway on Friday, October 30. The rapper was travelling as a passenger in the SUV when the collision happened on the 105 Freeway in the West Athens neighbourhood. He was not driving the vehicle, according to information shared with TMZ.

Run-DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels escaped injury after an SUV he was travelling in crashed into a garbage truck in Los Angeles. (kingdmc/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that officers received an emergency call about a two-vehicle crash at 11:43am. The incident involved an SUV and a garbage truck. Authorities later confirmed that the scene had been cleared but did not provide further details about what caused the collision.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

TMZ reported that McDaniels and the other people inside the SUV were doing fine following the accident. No serious injuries were reported in the information available about the incident.

Also Read: Indian teen dies in freak horse carriage accident at Central Park during first New York trip

Darryl McDaniels seen at crash site after SUV suffers heavy damage

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Footage shared through the Citizen App showed the SUV and garbage truck stopped in a freeway lane following the collision. The SUV appeared to have turned in the opposite direction of traffic, while its right side had suffered extensive damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage shared through the Citizen App showed the SUV and garbage truck stopped in a freeway lane following the collision. The SUV appeared to have turned in the opposite direction of traffic, while its right side had suffered extensive damage. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video also showed broken glass scattered inside the vehicle. Two workers from the garbage truck were seen checking the scene after the crash.

According to TMZ, McDaniels was also seen speaking with Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel who arrived at the location. In the footage, the rapper appeared calm and even smiled at the person recording the incident.

The Citizen App later marked the incident as resolved, with the damaged SUV being towed away from the freeway.

Also Read: McMinnville airport crash: Reports of helicopter collision in Oregon's Yamhill County; Highway 233 closed

What is known about Run-DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

McDaniels, widely known by his stage name DMC, is one of the founding members of Run-DMC, the influential hip-hop group he formed with Joseph Simmons and Jason Mizell.

The group became one of the most recognised names in hip-hop during the 1980s, with songs such as 'It's Tricky', 'Walk This Way' and 'King of Rock'. Run-DMC also helped bring rap music to a wider audience and became the first hip-hop group to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

The California Highway Patrol has not released further information about the crash.