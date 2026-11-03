Republicans may seek to block Mary Peltola from securing Senate seat as Alaska election dispute deepens

Republican lawmakers and allies have suggested that the US Senate could refuse to seat Democratic candidate Mary Peltola if she wins Alaska’s closely contested Senate race. Their remarks have escalated tensions over an election already overshadowed by legal challenges involving two candidates named Dan Sullivan.

The US Senate may decline to seat Democratic nominee Mary Peltola if she prevails in Alaska's hotly disputed Senate race. Photographer: Nathaniel Wilder/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice seeking to delay certification of Alaska’s Senate election over concerns that a second candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan could confuse voters and affect the outcome.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

After the lawsuit was dismissed, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer said on Fox News Sunday that it was “a big possibility” that Republicans might refuse to seat Peltola if she won the race. He however noted that he has “not spoken to Sen. Thune about that,” referring to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.).

Deep Dive Why did a judge dismiss the lawsuit over Alaska’s two Dan Sullivan candidates? Judge Sharon Gleason said the federal government had not provided a workable way to separate votes for Daniel J. Sullivan while preserving voter secrecy. She also noted that many Alaskans had already voted early or by absentee ballot. Could the US Senate refuse to seat Mary Peltola if she wins Alaska’s Senate race? Republican Rep. James Comer said refusing to seat Peltola was “a big possibility,” but said he had not discussed it with Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Roger Stone argued that the Constitution gives the Senate authority to judge its members’ elections and qualifications. How could two candidates named Dan Sullivan affect Alaska’s Senate election? The Justice Department argued that voters could confuse independent candidate Daniel J. Sullivan with incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan. It alleged the independent entered the race to draw votes from the incumbent; Mary Peltola denied knowing about any plan to place another Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

Conservative political strategist Roger Stone also argued on social media that, under Article I, Section 5 of the US Constitution, the Senate has authority to judge the elections, returns and qualifications of its members. “There is historical precedent for the Senate taking such action,” Stone wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: US midterms: New poll shows Democrats gain ground in seven key Senate battlegrounds, putting GOP strongholds at risk The dilemma of two Dan Sullivans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: US midterms: New poll shows Democrats gain ground in seven key Senate battlegrounds, putting GOP strongholds at risk The dilemma of two Dan Sullivans {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Alaska race is putting Democrat Peltola up against Republican Gerald Heikes, another contender named Dan J. Sullivan, and incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

A lawsuit was filed by the Trump administration, which argued that the presence of two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the ballot could mislead voters. The Justice Department alleged that independent candidate Daniel J. Sullivan entered the race primarily to draw votes away from incumbent Republican Dan S. Sullivan.

However, US District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the federal government lacked authority to compel Alaska to segregate or investigate ballots cast for Daniel J. Sullivan. “The United States provides no workable plan” to separate those ballots while preserving voter secrecy, Gleason wrote in her decision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She also noted that the request came too late because many Alaskans had already voted through early or absentee ballots.

President Donald Trump has publicly backed the lawsuit. He previously said he directed the Justice Department to challenge the ballot, describing Daniel J. Sullivan as the “fake” candidate.

Also read: More than 51 million Americans have voted before US midterms. How early polling works

Peltola denies involvement

The election dispute intensified after The New York Times reported that individuals connected to Peltola’s campaign had discussions about recruiting potential spoiler candidates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peltola has denied any knowledge of an alleged plan to place another Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

In an attempt to "clear the air" regarding the accusations made against her campaign, Peltola stated at a Juneau event last week that she "knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot other for me and the incumbent," according to the Epoch Times.

The Democrat continues to face incumbent Republican Dan S. Sullivan and independent candidate Daniel J. Sullivan in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate contests.