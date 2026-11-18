Rapper Rod Wave was indicted on gun and drug charges after his arrest last year for allegedly blowing through a stop sign. He has been charged in Georgia with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and reckless driving, TMZ reported.

Rod Wave was arrested but had secured bond, and the rapper has now been indicted. (X/@AkademiksTV)

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As per a report from local outlet Atlanta News First, an officer alleged seeing Rod Wave or Rodarius Marcell Green speed through a stop sign in a residential neighborhood. The cop then said that they followed Wave to a parking lot and informed him he was being arrested for reckless driving as he stepped out of the vehicle.

What cops claimed about Rod Wave

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The officer further claimed that they found drugs and multiple guns in Wave's car, including oxycodone in a backpack. The report noted that Wave allegedly admitted the backpack was his at the time of the arrest.

Wave has been facing other legal issues as well and recently asked a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors wanted to use against him from an arrest in April. There, Wave was booked on 14 charges, which included aggravated assault involving the use of a firearm.

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Wave is currently not in jail, as per a 2025 report which noted that he'd secured his release on bond. However, he's been indicted in the same case now. An indictment is a formal, written criminal charge that accuses a person of committing a serious offense, usually a felony.

What Rod Wave's lawyers are saying

Wave's lawyers Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling told TMZ the rapper was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta. The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department's controversial Crime Suppression Unit -- a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety.”

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They also claimed that Wave was targeted due to the unit's “quota driven” approach. The lawyers said they looked forward to representing Wave and pointing out “clear violations of [his] rights in court.”

In personal life, Wave's song Sinners from the eponymous film has been nominated for a Grammy.