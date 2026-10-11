WASHINGTON, - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday vowed to cooperate with Japanese authorities investigating allegations that a US Marine murdered a woman in Okinawa, a case that sparked protests and prompted a US military curfew and mandatory training in standards and discipline.

Rubio pledges US cooperation in Okinawa murder case

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The top US diplomat spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in a phone call, the US Department of State said in a statement following the death of a local woman in a hotel that has renewed tensions over the US military presence.

"Rubio expressed sincere condolences over the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa, as well as the United States’ determination to communicate and fully cooperate with the Government of Japan and local authorities as they conduct an investigation," the department said.

Devin Jacob Ballard, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested on October 4 on suspicion of robbing and murdering Anna Yagi, 39, in a hotel in the capital Naha, according to local police. Ballard has denied the allegations.

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{{^usCountry}} US military personnel stationed on Okinawa have been given a month-long curfew and banned from drinking alcohol while they undergo discipline training following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US military personnel stationed on Okinawa have been given a month-long curfew and banned from drinking alcohol while they undergo discipline training following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Japan hosts the largest overseas contingent of US forces globally, with most of the 18,000 Japan-based Marines stationed on Okinawa.

Rubio and Toshimitsu also discussed US sanctions on the International Criminal Court and the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers gathering in Atlanta scheduled to begin October 30.

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