'Sí Votan': Young Latinos emerge as key force behind Democrats' victory in US midterm elections

Young Latino voters played an important role in the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections. A new term, “Sí Votan”, meaning “They Do Vote”, has gained attention to describe this generation of young voters who not only turned out to vote but also encouraged their families to participate in the elections.

Shift from the 'No Sabo' generation to 'Sí Votan'

Young Latino voters played a key role in boosting Democratic support in the 2026 US midterm elections. (AFP)

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In recent years, some young Latinos in the US have been called the “No Sabo” generation. The term refers to young people who grew up in the US but cannot speak Spanish or are not fluent in the language spoken by their parents. However, the midterm elections have brought a different picture of this generation, with many young Latinos actively taking part in politics and voting for Democratic candidates, according to CNN.

Young Latino voters support Democrats

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CNN's national Voter Poll results show that 79% of Latino voters aged 18 to 29 voted for Democratic candidates in the House of Representatives elections. Only 18% in this age group supported Republican candidates, showing a strong preference for Democrats among young Latino voters.

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Deep Dive What does “Sí Votan” mean in the context of young Latino voters? “Sí Votan” means “They Do Vote.” It describes young Latinos who voted and encouraged their families to participate in the midterm elections. Why did more young Latino voters become politically active in the midterms? Some young voters said they felt their future was at stake and that they needed to take control of it. Their increased participation reflected a change from earlier low interest in politics. How strongly did young Latino voters support Democrats in the midterms? CNN’s national Voter Poll found that 79% of Latino voters aged 18 to 29 supported Democratic House candidates, compared with 18% who backed Republicans. Among Latino voters aged 18 to 24, support for Democrats was 84%.

{{^usCountry}} The gap was wider among the youngest Latino voters. As many as 84% of Latino voters aged 18 to 24 supported Democratic House candidates, while just 14% voted for Republicans, according to CNN's Voter Poll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gap was wider among the youngest Latino voters. As many as 84% of Latino voters aged 18 to 24 supported Democratic House candidates, while just 14% voted for Republicans, according to CNN's Voter Poll. {{/usCountry}}

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Young voters take part in Texas elections

In Texas, Eric Holguin, state director of UnidosUS, said he met young people who had shown little or no interest in politics in the past but decided to participate in these midterm elections. Their involvement reflected a change in political interest among young Latino voters.

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Holguin said some young voters told him that their future was at stake and that they needed to take control of their future immediately, before it was too late. Their comments showed that concerns about their future encouraged them to become politically active.

Gina Hinojosa wins young voter support

Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa, who defeated Republican Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race, made young voter mobilisation an important part of her campaign. She encouraged young people to vote early and take part in the election.

CNN's Texas Voter Poll showed that 80% of voters aged 18 to 29 supported Hinojosa in the gubernatorial election. In comparison, 20% voted for Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, highlighting the strong support she received from younger voters.

UnidosUS sees more young voters joining politics

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Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS, said young Latino voters had become increasingly energised within the electorate. She described their participation as a sign of what could come in future elections, suggesting that their growing political involvement could continue to influence American politics, as quoted by CNN.