Sahil Jilani's mother hospitalized after learning of his death; family issues statement after hiker's body found in Smoky Mountains

A 24-year-old Texas man who went missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been found dead. His sister, Asma Jilani Bustamante, said their mother was hospitalized after learning of his death.

Sahil Jilani found dead in Great Smoky Mountains

Sahil Jilani, 24, from Texas, was found dead at Abrams Falls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Facebook)

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A missing 24-year-old Texas man has been found dead in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to his family.

The National Park Service posted a bulletin about the disappearance of Sahil Jilani. The agency said he was last seen at the Riverstone Campground in Townsend, Tennessee, on Monday, October 5, at 8pm local time. Two days later, authorities found his vehicle at the Abrams Falls trailhead, officials added.

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Mother hospitalized after hearing the news

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, October 9, Jilani’s sister, Asma Jilani Bustamante, shared a social media post saying her brother was dead, as per KHOU. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, October 9, Jilani’s sister, Asma Jilani Bustamante, shared a social media post saying her brother was dead, as per KHOU. {{/usCountry}}

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In a follow-up post on Sunday, October 11, Bustamante said their mother was hospitalized after she learned about the death of her son.

Additionally, A GoFundMe for Sahil Jilani has raised $10,581 of its $41.2K USD goal.

What the family said

Bustamante wrote, “With extremely heavy hearts, we share the news that the search for Sahil has ended, and he has passed away. Please keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”

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She said Jilani was caught in swift and strong currents at Abrams Falls. She described what happened as a “sudden, tragic accident that turned critical within moments.”

Bustamante also wrote, “While we await official reports, we believe Sahil tragically drowned after becoming caught in powerful hydraulic currents near the waterfall.”

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How the search unfolded

Bustamante said it was unusual for Jilani to go so long without contacting his family. She said his mother’s intuition led them to contact park officials.

“Never underestimate a parent's intuition. You know your loved ones best. Trust your instincts and act without delay," she wrote.

His family later learned that his vehicle had been found at the Abrams Falls trailhead on Wednesday. His phone, keys and clothes were found near the falls. On Thursday, October 8, dive teams recovered his body from the water.

Family’s warning to others

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Bustamante wrote, “Many people do not realize that Abrams Falls has a documented history of severe drowning hazards the immense pressure of the waterfall and the 25-foot depth of the plunge pool create undercurrents so powerful that rescue becomes nearly impossible, even with many people nearby to help.”

She continued, “Sahil was always looking out for others, and we know he would want his story to serve as a vital warning about how deceptive and dangerous natural waters can be.”

Bustamante also cautioned, “Being a strong swimmer does not make you immune to these dangers. What appears beautiful and peaceful can turn deadly in the blink of an eye.”

She added, “Please take warning signs seriously, especially where lives have previously been lost. Share your travel plans, prepare for cellular dead zones, and consider carrying a satellite communication device when exploring remote areas.”

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National Park Service officials have not publicly confirmed Jilani’s death, as per People. Great Smoky Mountains National Park sits along the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.