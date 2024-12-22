Sam Altman lambasts Elon Musk as ‘Bully’, reveals why he has ‘issues’ with OpenAI

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has opened up about his complicated relationship with billionaire Elon Musk, calling the Tesla CEO a “bully.” Altman also discussed Musk's propensity to publicly quarrel with other well-known people, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Sam Altman argued that Elon Musk's problems with OpenAI are a result of his need for power and that he would be happy with the company's course if he were the head. (AFP)

Musk quit OpenAI in 2018 after being one of the company's first investors. Altman and Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with an aim to develop AI technology for human advantage. However, their collaboration deteriorated when Musk quit the firm, citing conflicts over its governance and direction. Following his exit, Musk emerged as an outspoken opponent of OpenAI, bringing legal action and claiming that the company misled him when it first started.

Elon Musk on his relationship with Altman

In a recent interview to the Free Press, Altman was asked about his equation with Musk and his issues with OpenAI. “Right now, it's me. It's been Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg, lots of other people,” he said.

Altman further argued that Musk's problems with OpenAI are a result of his need for power and that he would be happy with the company's course if he were the head. “Everything we're doing, I believe Elon would be happy about if he were in control of OpenAI,” he stated.

Altman expresses confidence that Musk wouldn't abuse his authority

Altman, meanwhile, voiced confidence that Musk wouldn't abuse his position of authority to hurt rivals in response to worries about his possible influence under a second Trump administration. “I think there are people who will really be a jerk on Twitter who will still not abuse the system of the country,” he stated.

In an interview with the New York Times DealBook Summit, it would be incredibly un-American to use political power to harm your rivals and benefit your own companies. “I may turn out to be wrong, but I believe pretty strongly that Elon will do the right thing.”

Musk is presently suing Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging that they deviated from the project's initial charitable purpose. The Wall Street Journal claims that xAI, which he founded, is worth $50 billion, securing a place among the world's most valuable firms.