Sandra Birchmore: 5 things to know about Massachusetts woman at centre of Matthew Farwell’s murder trial

The federal murder trial of former Stoughton police detective Matthew Farwell has brought renewed attention to the life and death of Sandra Birchmore. Birchmore was a a 23-year-old Massachusetts woman whose death was initially ruled a suicide but is now the subject of a federal homicide case.

Prosecutors and witnesses are revisiting Sandra Birchmore’s life, her relationship with Matthew Farwell as the federal murder trial begins. (Facebook | Melanie Vasquez)

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Prosecutors have alleged Farwell killed Birchmore in February 2021 and staged her death to appear self-inflicted. Farwell has pleaded not guilty.

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On the trial’s opening day, jurors heard testimony from Stoughton detective Heather Cheever, who mentored Birchmore through the department’s youth programme. Cheever testified she never believed Birchmore had taken her own life because she had never expressed suicidal thoughts. Other witnesses recalled Birchmore being excited about her future and her pregnancy.

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Five key things to know about Sandra Birchmore

1. She dreamed of becoming a police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Birchmore developed an interest in law enforcement at a young age. In 2010, when she was 12, she joined the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorers Program, a youth initiative introducing teenagers to policing careers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Birchmore developed an interest in law enforcement at a young age. In 2010, when she was 12, she joined the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorers Program, a youth initiative introducing teenagers to policing careers. {{/usCountry}}

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Witnesses testified that Birchmore loved helping people, cared deeply for animals and wanted to pursue criminal justice professionally. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in community college to study criminal justice before later working as a teacher’s assistant at East Elementary School in Sharon, Massachusetts.

2. Prosecutors say Farwell began abusing her when she was 15

Federal prosecutors allege Birchmore met Matthew Farwell through the Explorers Program, where he volunteered as an instructor. According to the indictment, Farwell began communicating with her online in 2012. He then later allegedly starting a sexual relationship in 2013, when Birchmore was 15 and Farwell was 27.

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Prosecutors have argued the relationship continued for years, even after Birchmore became an adult. Farwell has denied the criminal allegations and has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

3. Her death was first ruled a suicide but later became a homicide case

Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment in February 2021. Her death was initially ruled a suicide by local authorities.

However, federal investigators later reopened the case. In 2024, the Department of Justice charged Farwell with killing Birchmore and staging the scene to resemble a suicide. Prosecutors alleged he strangled her to prevent her from exposing their relationship.

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4. She was excited to become a mother

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One of the central issues in the trial is Birchmore’s state of mind before her death.

Family members and friends testified that she was thrilled after learning she was pregnant. Birchmore reportedly told colleagues that the baby’s father was a police officer.

Her cousin, Barbara Wright, testified Birchmore was “over the moon” about becoming a mother and was making plans for the future. Prosecutors have also cited those accounts to challenge the original suicide finding.

5. Birchmore had a difficult life growing up

Birchmore enrolled in a small college to study criminal justice after high school. After that, she experienced a string of losses, including the passing of her grandmother and mother.

Birchmore, nevertheless, began a new beginning in 2020 as a teacher's aide at Sharon's East Elementary School.

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The second witness in Farwell's trial was Cheryl Carlson, the former assistant principal of the school. She said that although Birchmore is wonderful with children, she spends too much time on her phone and is frequently absent due to illness.