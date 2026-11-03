Saudi defense minister discusses Houthi attacks with Pete Hegseth as Riyadh steps up regional security outreach

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The parties also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, as Riyadh intensified diplomatic outreach amid growing regional instability.

Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud spoke to Pete Hegseth about Houthis. (AFP Photo/HO/ Iranian Presidency)

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Prince Khalid said on X the two leaders discussed strategic defense cooperation, regional security and continued attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, on Saudi territory. The conversation came as the Houthis claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Saudi military and aviation infrastructure over the previous 48 hours.

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According to Prince Khalid, he also held separate calls with defense counterparts from France, Greece, Japan, Australia and South Korea on Sunday and Monday.

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Houthis claim attacks on Saudi airports and military sites

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{{^usCountry}} The diplomatic activity coincided with fresh claims from Yemen’s Houthis that they had launched attacks inside Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The diplomatic activity coincided with fresh claims from Yemen’s Houthis that they had launched attacks inside Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

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The group it targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam twice during the previous 48 hours, as per Reuters. It also claimed attacks on an early-warning radar installation in Jizan and a military transport aircraft at Jizan Airport.

The Houthis have periodically launched missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia since Yemen’s civil war escalated in 2015. While attacks declined after a Saudi-Houthi rapprochement in recent years, the group has continued military operations to an extent.

The Houthi movement maintains that their recent escalation is a direct response to intense Saudi-led airstrikes on Houthi-held territories inside Yemen, as well as a reaction to a Saudi-backed military buildup and operations near strategic zones like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Iran negotiations accelerated regional diplomacy

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Prince Khalid’s call with Hegseth came as diplomatic activity accelerated across the Middle East.

According to the Saudi minister, his discussion with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin focused on expanding defense cooperation and coordinating positions on regional security challenges.

The increased outreach coincides with reports that indicate US-Iranian talks are picking up steam.

President Donald Trump said Iran wanted to reach a settlement “as soon as possible.” Vice President JD Vance also expressed optimism about negotiations. Separately, reports indicated that Qatari mediators had returned to Tehran for another round of discussions with Iranian officials.

With the escalation in military action across the middle east, Saudi Arabia is attempting to strengthen defense coordination with key allies while maintaining diplomatic engagement as uncertainty persists over Iran, Yemen and Gulf security in general.

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The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, remain closely aligned with Iran, although Tehran has denied directing the group’s military operations.

(With agency inputs)