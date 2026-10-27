Scott Bessent responds to Obama’s ‘Cheesecake Factory’ joke with lunch stop, social media jab

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded to former President Barack Obama’s recent “Cheesecake Factory” quip with a visit to the restaurant chain on Monday and a social media jab.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent waves as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

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The exchange came days after Obama compared the White House’s gold-heavy redesign to “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory” during a campaign rally in Ohio.

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Bessent was approached by a Fox Business reporter outside a Cheesecake Factory near the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, on Monday after having lunch. Asked about Obama’s remarks, Bessent criticized the former president while referencing the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Also read: Trump responds after Obama mocks White House renovations, calls ex-president ‘grossly incompetent’

“Darth Vader’s tomb”

“This is the man who built the, uh, museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb,” Bessent said during his exchange with the reporters. “I had a great meal, always have a great meal. I would tell the Martha’s Vineyard set to give it a try.”

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{{^usCountry}} The comments referred to Obama’s residence on Martha’s Vineyard and the design of the Obama Presidential Center, which has drawn public attention for its modern architecture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments referred to Obama’s residence on Martha’s Vineyard and the design of the Obama Presidential Center, which has drawn public attention for its modern architecture. {{/usCountry}}

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During Monday’s exchange with reporters, Bessent also said he ordered his regular meal. “What I always have: the French Dip Cheeseburger,” he said. “It was a great lunch.”

Later, Bessent posted another message on X directed at Obama. “I recommend the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls,” he wrote while tagging the former president.

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Also read: Barack Obama jibes at Trump, says US President made White House look like 'Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory'

Exchange follows Obama’s White House

Obama sparked the latest political exchange during a Democratic campaign event in Ohio on Saturday.

He joked that Trump appeared more focused on renovating the White House than governing. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations,” Obama said. “He should be on HGTV.”

Obama then drew laughter from the audience by adding that Trump had “got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” referring to what he described as extensive use of gold in the renovation.

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To that, Trump later responded separately on Truth Social, calling Obama a “grossly incompetent President” and attacking his record on Iran and Democratic candidates.

One weekend later, Bessent hopped on the train too. Before joining the Trump administration, Bessent built his career as a hedge fund manager and investor. His financial disclosures estimate his wealth at as much as $600 million, making him one of the wealthiest members of Trump’s Cabinet.