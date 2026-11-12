Scott Colom's twin brother, Andrew, helped Mississippi Senator-elect's campaign; wife, Nadia, expresses pride after midterms win

Scott Colom's twin brother, Andrew, had a significant role in the Senator-elect's campaign. This has come to light anew after Colom defeated Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith to become the first black US Senator from Mississippi since the post-Civil War Reconstruction.

Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom received support from twin, Andrew, during his senatorial campaign. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The vote counting process took a while after the US midterm elections on November 3, but now The Associated Press has reported Colom's win. His wife, Nadia, who has been supportive throughout the campaign, also took the stage to express pride in her husband's achievement.

How Scott Colom's twin helped in campaign

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Andrew Colom is currently a developer based out of Detroit. He's the brains behind some of Colom's viral campaign ads, including Sinator, where the twins fend off a Hyde-Smith facsimile. The ad was a parody of the movie Sinners.

He's also behind the ‘pick another protein’ ad, but Andrew has called Detroit home for the last 12 years.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have deep, passionate love for Detroit. And I feel like there's a really, really profound connection between Detroit and Mississippi. Detroiters always show love for Mississippi. As a Mississippian, a lot of times you go places ... you tell people you're from Mississippi, they make fun of you. But Detroit, when you tell people you're from Mississippi, they show you more love,” he told Detroit Free Press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have deep, passionate love for Detroit. And I feel like there's a really, really profound connection between Detroit and Mississippi. Detroiters always show love for Mississippi. As a Mississippian, a lot of times you go places ... you tell people you're from Mississippi, they make fun of you. But Detroit, when you tell people you're from Mississippi, they show you more love,” he told Detroit Free Press. {{/usCountry}}

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Andrew has been a longtime developer in Detroit, as per the report, and also served as writer and executive producer of the short film, One Sweet Night. The movie is about Ossian Sweet, an African-American Detroit physician whose murder trial had become a landmark moment in the Civil Rights Movement in the US. Andrew's movie was about Ossian and his family defending their home from a group of angry white people upset that he had moved into a Detroit neighborhood in the 1920s.

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The twin reportedly believed it was Scott Colom's destiny to serve and did not appear shocked or surprised as the election swung his way.

“I feel like he took generations of our family, the Colom name ... I think he took that name and he cemented the honor on it that was always appropriate to be there. For that, I'm just grateful ... I'm just really, really, really ecstatic that he maintained his flow state, he trusted the right people at the right time, and he cemented an honor on the Colom name that was always meant to be there,” Andrew reportedly said.

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He is a writer at heart who earned his undergraduate degree in English Literature. Andrew also reportedly remains active in developing creative projects. He told the publication that he'd developed a genre called ‘Rap Fiction’ and was in the process of finalizing his first novel, a fictionalized story about his family in Mississippi.

Andrew told the Detroit-based publication that he'd done the story boards for the “pick another protein” ad and had come up with and written the Sinators ad. He also said he'd written and produced the theme song of the campaign.

A native of Columbus, Mississippi, Andrew reportedly earned his bachelor's degree from Columbia University and also attended New York University.

Nadia Colom expressed pride after Scott's win

Nadia Dale Colom is from West Point, Mississippi. The couple have two daughters, Gwendolyn Lucille, 9, and Brooklyn Madison, 8, in elementary school. Nadia has been the executive director of the Golden Triangle Boys and Girls Club. She is a realtor and property manager for Potter Property Management, as per the company website.

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She remained supportive of her husband during the campaign and expressed pride in the speech after his win. Celebrating Scott Colom's victory, Nadia said she was the “woman of the hour” and added that the work was just beginning.

Scott Colom's father and mother

Scott's father is Wilbur Colom, who founded the Colom Law Firm, which has offices in Mississippi and Georgia. He's also a former Republican who worked for ex-President Ronald Reagan, the son's senatorial campaign website notes.

His mother, Dorothy, is a retired judge and the first African-American elected to Mississippi's 14th Chancery District. She was a faculty member in African American Studies at Mississippi State University.