Scott Colom's wife Nadia, and their two daughters, were instrumental in his historic Mississippi Senate run
Scott Colom's historic Senate campaign against incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi was led from behind-the-scenes by his wife Nadia.
The state of Mississippi has not elected a Democrat Senator since 1982. Nearly 48 hours after Tuesday's election, that history is on the verge of changing as the Blue wave also enters the southern state.
Scott Colom, the Democrat Senate candidate from Mississippi, has over 1,000-vote lead over incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith after over 96% of the ballots have been counted (AP). The race is yet to be called, but Colum's lead looks likely to hold over the next few rounds of counting.
Colom, on the verge of becoming the first-ever Black Senator from Mississippi, gathered for an appreciation breakfast for volunteers at a Jackson, Mississippi, joint on Thursday morning. With him was his wife, Nadia Colom, who, those associated with is campaign say, is the real architect of the historic Senate run.
Nadia Colom the backbone of Scott Colom's campaign
Deep Dive
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Back in September 2025, when Scott Colom announced his Senate run, he did so with a video alongside his wife, Nadia Colom, and their two daughters: Brooklyn and Luci Colom. According to a report from Mississippi Free Press, Nadia Colom has been a key member of the campaign team, appearing at almost every event that the attorney general of Mississippi's 16th district held throughout the course of his Senate campaign.
Separately, in an author biography of Scott Colom on the website of Mississippi Free Press, Nadia Colom has been described as a native of West Point, Mississippi. She has been the executive director of a nonprofit called Boys & Girls of the Golden Triangle that works with youths in northeastern Mississippi.
When Nadia Colom spoke to Kamala Harris
Much of Scott Colom's campaign has been focused on his family. In the video where he launched his campaign last year, Colom described Nadia as the "love of my life." He was also seen having a lighthearted conversation with their two daughters about coaching their soccer team.
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The highest point in the campaign trail came for Scott Colom when he was joined by former Vice President Kamala Harris for a rally at the gymnasium of Columbus High School in Columbus, Mississippi on October 23. After the rally, Nadia Colom told the Mississippi Free Press that Scott Colom handed the phone over to her when Harris called about the rally.
“Hi, Madam Vice President, how are you? I really appreciate you calling, but can I hand my wife, Nadia, the phone? She’s had a rough day. It looks like she needs a pick-me-up,” Scott reportedly told Kamala Harris, a gesture that Nadia said left her "floored."
“Scott could have kept that moment about himself. He could have kept that moment of the race, but it took it to notice me,” she told the outlet in an interview.
According to a profile of Colom by the regional publication Progress in 2020, Scott and Nadia got married in 2014.
Furthermore, Scott Colom's biography on the Mississippi District Attorneys' Office says that Nadia is an active member of the Missionary Union Baptist Church in Columbus and a former member of the Northside Christian Church in West Point.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More