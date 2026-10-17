Scott Jennings touted as Katie Zacharia's replacement as Trump decides to keep role vacant: 'His face lit up'

As Katie Zacharia was fired after working just 5 days as the White House Press Secretary, several names are being discussed as potential replacements. Trump, however, told Fox News that he plans to keep the role vacant for now.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings is interviewed onstage at an Americans for Prosperity event at the Adventureland amusement park on August 22, 2026 in Altoona, Iowa. (Getty Images via AFP)

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One of the names that are being touted on social media by supporters of Trump to replace Katie Zacharia is right-wing commentator and political strategist Scott Jennings. Jennings was earlier pitted to replace Karoline Leavitt, but Trump had announced Zacharia instead.

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Scott Jennings' reacted as he got the news about Zacharia's firing Friday, while he was live on The Scott Jennings Show.

Deep Dive Could Scott Jennings replace Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary? Scott Jennings has been touted on social media as a possible replacement, and he was previously reported as an early favorite. However, the articles do not confirm that Trump has offered him the job. Has Trump chosen a replacement for Katie Zacharia? No. Trump told Fox News he was in “no rush” to appoint a new press secretary, indicating the role would remain vacant for now. Who else has been mentioned as a possible White House press secretary? Names discussed include Laura Loomer, Anna Kelly, Steven Cheung and Elizabeth Pipko. The articles do not report that any of them has been selected.

Multiple users on social media pointed out that Scott Jennings face purportedly lit up after he heard the news of Katie Zacharia's firing. It added to speculation that Jennings could again be in the fray to be the new White House Press Secretary.

However, Trump's comments suggest that the role of the White House Press Secretary will be vacant in the immediate future. Trump told Fox News' Peter Doocy that he is in "no rush" to find the next press secretary.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: One briefing, scrutiny over bar qualification preceded Katie Zacharia's swift White House exit Social Media Touts Scott Jennings As Katie Zacharia Replacement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: One briefing, scrutiny over bar qualification preceded Katie Zacharia's swift White House exit Social Media Touts Scott Jennings As Katie Zacharia Replacement {{/usCountry}}

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Many posts were made on social media touted Scott Jennings as the next potential White House Press Secretary.

Sharing the video of Jennings' reaction on his show, the social media handle Headquarters wrote: "Scott Jennings' face lights up after he learns Katie Zacharia has been fired and Trump is in need of a new Press Secretary."

Here's the video:

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“Scott Jennings CNN watching Katie Zacharia get fired by Trump as White House Press Secretary after only five days,” wrote another, sharing a meme.

“Remember when Scott Jennings lost the argument and his whole mind on live TV? Yeah, we should definitely make that guy press secretary,” remarked one, sharing video of a Scott Jennings appearance on CNN.

I don't think Laura Loomer will be the next press secretary although she would be very entertaining in the role!" YourVoice CEO Bill Mitchell wrote. "My pick is still Scott Jennings. That man LIVES in the lion's den and would eat the media alive!

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“Has Scott Jennings been asked to be the White House press secretary, Anyone know?” asked one.

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Katie Zacharia's Tenure As White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia was announced as Karoline Leavitt's successor on October 9 after a phone call where she impressed Trump. But since taking over her role, Zacharia has faced massive media scrutiny, especially around her bar qualification in the US.

On Tuesday, October 13, Zacharia said that she obtained her bar license after she "moved to China," even as reports suggested that she is not a registered attorney in any of the US states.

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Then, all hell broke loose in Zacharia's interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where she was shredded to pieces and had to admit eventually that she did not have a bar license, despite Trump calling her an "attorney."

CNN reported that Trump admitted having watched the Sean Hannity interview and acknowledged that some of the segments were "tough.' Trump tuned in especially because Hannity has been his close friend and unofficial advisor for a long time now.

With the dismissal on Friday, she became the shortest-serving White House press secretary ever.