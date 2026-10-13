Katie Zacharia brutally trolled after first White House presser: ‘She’ll break Anthony Scaramucci’s record’
Katie Zacharia stumbled through prepared remarks in her first White House briefing, prompting criticism from a Trump official and public commentators.
Katie Zacharia, 41, encountered severe criticism from both administrative insiders and professional critics immediately upon assuming the podium as White House press secretary during her first appearance on Tuesday morning.
Zacharia's debut was marked by a faltering beginning, characterized by frequent hesitations and uncomfortable smiling as she delivered prepared statements to the assembled White House press corps.
Katie Zacharia makes major announcement on Kimberly Guilfoyle
She announced that the administration has urged the resignation of US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle during her first official briefing. "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well," Zacharia stated.
Katie Zacharia faces backlash
In her initial statement, Zacharia expressed gratitude toward President Donald Trump for placing his confidence in her, noting that she had harbored a desire to serve in his administration for an extended period. However, her conspicuous hesitations and fervent commendation of Trump's midterm campaign initiative prompted netizens to examine each aspect of her presentation with considerable attention.
She drew considerable backlash for her awkward presentation, even from officials within the White House.
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“Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break Scaramucci’s record,” one Trump official told MS NOW’s Jake Traylor, citing Anthony Scaramucci’s notoriously short-lived stint as White House press secretary.
Notably, Scaramucci's tenure as White House Communications Director concluded on July 31, 2017, following a brief service period of just ten days in the position.
“Katie Zacharia makes Karoline Leavitt seem like Winston Churchill,” journalist Aaron Rupar stated on X.
“She is doing a bad job reading a prepared statement. Her tenure is about to be comedy. The SNL skits might be legendary,” sports radio host Henry Lake wrote.
Meanwhile, several netizens called out her postures and smile, stressing that she “is struggling”.
“Trump's new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is completely lost for words and fumbling on her first day as she reads off a script,” one handle on X, Headquarters wrote.
“New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia didn’t waste any time showing what her job is really about: lying for Trump and stroking his ego,” Republican Against Trump said.
Trump defends Katie Zacharia
Later, Trump spoke to reporters and defended Zacharia after backlash over first presser, saying “I thought she was very good!”
Zacharia has assumed the position previously held by Karoline Leavitt, who functioned as Trump's principal spokesperson during his second term before her departure in late August, citing a desire to give greater attention to her family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More