Katie Zacharia, Natalie Harp look alike? Images shared online for comparison as Trump names new Press Secretary
President Donald Trump named Katie Zacharia as the new press secretary to replace Karoline Leavitt, and netizens compared her to Natalie Harp.
President Donald Trump named Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt, and netizens compared her to Natalie Harp. Photos of Zacharia and Harp were shared side by side online, with many pointing to physical similarities.
Katie Zacharia's images compared to Natalie Harp online
Harp and Zacharia are both blonde, white women and while the former is 35 years old, the new Press Secretary is 41.
One user asked Grok to generate images of Harp and Zacharia side by side, along with Leavitt's trying to show a pattern of blonde white women working for Trump. “OMG She looks like the other blondes that surrounded Trump starting with Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway, Karoline Leavitt and now Katie Zacharia,” one person also remarked.
Also Read | Who is Katie Zacharia? Education, career and political background of Trump’s potential new press secretary
Another added “Katie Zacharia looks like Ivanka and Natalie Harp. Mmmmh wonder if that was the only required resume.”
Yet another photo of the two were shared.
Another page shared a series of photos. “Kellyanne, Kayleigh, Karoline, Katie,” they wrote.
Zacharia's statement as Press Secretary
After Trump appointed Zacharia as the new Press Secretary, she wrote “Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary.”
"Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country.
The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting.
God bless President Trump, and God bless America," she added.
She's appeared on Fox News and Newsmax. The attorney then joined Trump Media prior to which she briefly served as a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, leaving the role in March.
Natalie Harp in focus
Harp is one of Trump's close aides at the White House. She developed the moniker ‘human printer’ because in the early days of Trump's second campaign, Harp would often read out positive messages to the president and then print them out to hand over.
Recent reports on Harp indicated that she had jumped into the trunk of a car to be able to travel with Trump when he was due in court. She was also reportedly on the secret flight as Trump ditched Air Force One fearing an Iranian attack on the presidential craft. Harp has also written Trump adoring letters, including one which read ‘You are all that matters to me’, NYT journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan noted in their book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More