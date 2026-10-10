Katie Zacharia, Natalie Harp look alike? Images shared online for comparison as Trump names new Press Secretary

President Donald Trump named Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt, and netizens compared her to Natalie Harp. Photos of Zacharia and Harp were shared side by side online, with many pointing to physical similarities. Several social media users pointed out that Katie Zacharia, Trump's new Press Secretary, looked like Natalie Harp. (X/@KatieZacharia, X/@SpencerHakimian) Katie Zacharia's images compared to Natalie Harp online Harp and Zacharia are both blonde, white women and while the former is 35 years old, the new Press Secretary is 41.

One user asked Grok to generate images of Harp and Zacharia side by side, along with Leavitt's trying to show a pattern of blonde white women working for Trump. “OMG She looks like the other blondes that surrounded Trump starting with Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway, Karoline Leavitt and now Katie Zacharia,” one person also remarked. Also Read | Who is Katie Zacharia? Education, career and political background of Trump’s potential new press secretary Another added “Katie Zacharia looks like Ivanka and Natalie Harp. Mmmmh wonder if that was the only required resume.” Yet another photo of the two were shared.

Another page shared a series of photos. “Kellyanne, Kayleigh, Karoline, Katie,” they wrote.

Zacharia's statement as Press Secretary After Trump appointed Zacharia as the new Press Secretary, she wrote “Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary.” "Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country. The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting. God bless President Trump, and God bless America," she added.