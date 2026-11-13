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Senator Chris Van Hollen challenges Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership after midterm win

Sen Van Hollen has announced a bid to challenge Schumer for Senate Majority Leader, saying the party needs new leadership after its midterm election victory.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 08:09:31 IST
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Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said Thursday that he will run for Senate Majority Leader in the next Congress, setting up a challenge to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer after the party swept to power in the midterm elections.

Chris Van Hollen has announced a challenge to Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership. (AFP)
Chris Van Hollen has announced a challenge to Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership. (AFP)

Van Hollen said in a statement that “the American people called for change” and that is why he is running.

“It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership,” Van Hollen said. “This is not about any one person — it’s about answering the call of the American people. That is why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

Van Hollen’s challenge comes after he said he was considering a bid and after Schumer has said he has the necessary support to win. The closed-door, secret-ballot election will be held in early December.

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Schumer has been talking to Democratic senators since the election and forming an agenda for 2027. In private caucus meetings this week, Schumer laid out a broad plan for their first 100 days in power.

“I’m going to win it,” Schumer told The Associated Press in an interview last week.

In a statement after Van Hollen’s announcement, Schumer said he welcomes any discussion about the future of the caucus.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer said. “I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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