Social Security 2027: Retirees in these 10 States to get the biggest monthly payment boosts

Millions of Americans receiving Social Security benefits are set to receive higher monthly payments in 2027 following the federal government's announcement of a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While the percentage increase will be the same nationwide, the additional money retirees receive will vary depending on how much they currently collect.

A 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment will increase Social Security payments in 2027, but rising healthcare, housing and food costs may limit its impact for retirees. (Unsplash)

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The adjustment is intended to help older Americans cope with rising living expenses, including groceries, housing, healthcare and other essential costs. However, retirees in states with higher average Social Security payments could receive larger dollar increases than beneficiaries in states where average benefits are comparatively lower.

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The Social Security Administration (SSA) officially announced the 3.6% adjustment on October 14, 2026. According to the agency, nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive the increase beginning in January 2027. Another 7.3 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will see higher payments starting December 31, 2026.

Which states could see the biggest Social Security increases in 2027?

Although every eligible beneficiary will receive the same 3.6% percentage adjustment, the additional amount will not be same across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Retirees who currently receive larger monthly benefits will generally see a greater dollar increase. This is because the COLA is calculated as a percentage of an individual's existing payment rather than as a fixed amount for everyone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Retirees who currently receive larger monthly benefits will generally see a greater dollar increase. This is because the COLA is calculated as a percentage of an individual's existing payment rather than as a fixed amount for everyone. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the state-level figures from the Social Security Administration, California, Delaware, Washington, Maryland and Pennsylvania are among the states with the largest projected increases. Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Alaska and Wyoming are identified among those with smaller increases.

Also Read: Social Security Expansion Act: Bernie Sanders pushes for $2,400 annual increase; Here's what's in the proposal

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Delaware is projected to record the second-highest average monthly increase at $335.39. Washington follows closely with an estimated boost of $334.64, while retirees in Maryland and Pennsylvania could see their payments rise by $332.54 and $327.71, respectively.

On the other end of the list, Montana is expected to have the smallest increase, at $297.69 per month. North Dakota ranks next at $299.22, followed by New Hampshire ($301.39), Alaska ($302.52) and Wyoming ($305.06).

According to the federal data, beneficiaries in all states except Montana and North Dakota are expected to receive average monthly increases of at least $300.

How much more will Social Security recipients receive?

The SSA estimates that the average monthly retirement benefit will increase from approximately $2,095 before the adjustment to $2,170 in January 2027.

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This translates into an increase of roughly $75 per month, or approximately $900 over a full year.

The actual increase will depend on each person's benefit amount. For example:

- A beneficiary receiving $1,500 monthly would gain approximately $54.

- Someone receiving $2,000 monthly would receive an additional $72.

- A retiree collecting $2,500 monthly would gain approximately $90.

- A beneficiary receiving $3,000 monthly would see an increase of approximately $108.

These are illustrative calculations based on the announced 3.6% adjustment.

When will the 2027 Social Security COLA take effect?

The higher Social Security payments will begin in January 2027. The increase applies to retirement, disability and survivor benefits.

SSI recipients will receive their adjusted payments earlier, on December 31, 2026, because January 1 is a federal holiday.

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Beneficiaries can also check their updated payment information through their personal my Social Security accounts. The SSA has said that people enrolled in paperless notices can access their personalized COLA information online, while paper notices will be mailed in December.

Why are Social Security COLA increases important for retirees?

The annual COLA is designed to protect the purchasing power of Social Security benefits against inflation. As the prices of everyday necessities increase, the adjustment helps beneficiaries maintain some of their financial stability.

However, a higher monthly payment does not necessarily mean retirees will have more disposable income. Healthcare expenses, prescription medications, housing costs and food prices can consume a significant portion of retirement income.

For many older Americans, Social Security is an important source of financial support, making annual benefit adjustments particularly significant.

Experts warn that the 2027 increase may not cover all rising expenses

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Despite the additional money, financial experts caution that the annual COLA may not fully reflect the expenses older Americans face.

David Kassir, managing director of Manna Wealth Management, told The Independent that Social Security is only one part of the retirement income picture for many beneficiaries.

He explained that COLAs are intended to account for changes in the overall cost of living, but the adjustment may not adequately cover expenses that take up a substantial share of retirees' budgets.

As Kassir noted, costs associated with housing, healthcare and food can continue to put pressure on older households even after benefits increase.

This is particularly important because inflation does not affect every household equally. Older Americans may spend a larger proportion of their income on medical services, prescription drugs and housing, making their personal cost increases different from the broader inflation measure used to calculate COLAs.

How is the Social Security COLA calculated?

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The Social Security Administration calculates annual cost-of-living adjustments using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The agency compares the average CPI-W for the third quarter of the current year with the corresponding period from the previous year. The percentage increase determines the COLA for the following year.

For 2027, the adjustment was calculated using inflation data from the third quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026.

The 3.6% increase will apply to eligible beneficiaries nationwide, regardless of their state of residence.

What else is changing for Social Security in 2027?

Apart from the annual COLA, several other Social Security program limits will change in 2027.

The maximum amount of annual earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes will rise from $184,500 in 2026 to $192,300 in 2027.

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The earnings limit for workers below full retirement age will also increase to $25,560 annually. For people reaching full retirement age during 2027, the limit will rise to $67,920.

These adjustments are separate from the COLA but are also important for workers and retirees planning their finances.

Will the 2027 Social Security increase be enough?

The 3.6% COLA will provide millions of Americans with additional monthly income, but questions remain about whether the increase will keep pace with the expenses retirees face.

For beneficiaries living on fixed incomes, even a modest increase can help cover everyday necessities. However, rising medical bills, housing costs and food prices could limit the financial relief.

Ultimately, the amount each retiree receives will depend on their existing benefit, while their ability to manage rising expenses will depend on their individual financial circumstances.