Social Security Expansion Act: Bernie Sanders pushes for $2,400 annual increase; Here's what's in the proposal

Senator Bernie Sanders is renewing his efforts to expand Social Security benefits, calling on Congress to approve the Social Security Expansion Act. The legislation, introduced in February 2025 by Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and several other lawmakers, aims to provide greater financial support to retirees, people with disabilities and surviving family members. Social Security Fairness Act will benefit thousands of Americans (REUTERS)

Under the proposed legislation, eligible beneficiaries could receive an additional $2,400 annually, equivalent to approximately $200 per month. The bill also seeks to revise the way Social Security benefits are calculated, improve annual inflation adjustments and increase the revenue collected to support the program.

How would the Social Security Expansion Act increase benefits? One of the central provisions of the legislation is a boost of at least $2,400 per year for Social Security beneficiaries. The proposed increase would benefit retired workers as well as individuals receiving disability payments and survivors' benefits.

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Beyond the additional payments, the legislation includes several other changes designed to strengthen the Social Security system.

Key proposals include: Higher cost-of-living adjustments: The bill would replace the existing inflation measure with the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), which is intended to better reflect the spending patterns of older Americans.

Restoration of student benefits: It would reinstate Social Security benefits for eligible children of disabled or deceased workers who are students, extending eligibility up to age 22.

Improved minimum benefits: The proposal would increase the special minimum benefit to provide better financial protection for workers who spent much of their careers earning lower wages.

Additional funding: It would boost Social Security revenue by changing the taxation of higher-income Americans.

How does Sanders plan to boost Social Security funding? Sanders has argued that expanding benefits should go hand in hand with protecting the program's long-term financial stability.

A major part of his proposal involves removing the current cap on earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes. Under the plan, wealthy Americans would contribute Social Security taxes on a greater portion of their income.

According to Sanders, these changes could help keep Social Security financially secure for the next 75 years while allowing beneficiaries to receive higher payments.

In a post on X, Sanders outlined his priorities for the next Congress, saying that expanding benefits by at least $2,400 annually and securing the program for future generations would be among his main objectives.