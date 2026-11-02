Social Security payments November 3: Eligible retirees could get up to $5,181 under 2026 benefit rules

A new round of Social Security payments is scheduled to reach beneficiaries on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Some eligible retirees could receive as much as $5,181 in their monthly retirement benefits. The payment will go to people who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997. Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive November payments, with eligible retirees qualifying for up to $5,181. (REUTERS)

People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will also receive their Social Security payment on November 3. The Social Security Administration's (SSA) 2026 payment calendar confirms the November 3 payment date for these groups.

Why some beneficiaries received their SSI payment early People receiving both Social Security and SSI usually get their SSI payment on the first day of the month. Their Social Security payment normally arrives on the third day of the month. However, November 1 fell on a Sunday in 2026. Because of this, the SSA sent November's SSI payment early, on Friday, October 30.

The early SSI payment does not change the Social Security payment date. Beneficiaries receiving both payments will still get their Social Security money on Tuesday, November 3.

Social Security payment dates for other beneficiaries in November Most people who started receiving Social Security benefits in May 1997 or later receive their payments according to their dates of birth. The SSA follows a staggered payment schedule, which means beneficiaries receive their money on different Wednesdays of the month.

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The November 2026 payment dates are slightly different for some groups because Veterans Day falls on November 11, a federal holiday. People born between the 1st and 10th: Their payment is normally issued on the second Wednesday of every month. However, November 11 is Veterans Day, so their payment will arrive one day earlier, on Tuesday, November 10.

People born between the 11th and 20th: They will receive their November Social Security payment on Wednesday, November 18, the third Wednesday of the month. People born between the 21st and 31st: Their payment will arrive on Wednesday, November 25, the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Who is eligible to receive the maximum $5,181 payment? The maximum monthly Social Security retirement benefit in 2026 is $5,181. However, only a small number of retirees qualify for this amount. To receive the maximum payment, a person must meet specific age and earnings requirements.

They must start claiming their Social Security retirement benefits at age 70 in 2026. They must also have earned at least the maximum amount of income subject to Social Security taxes every year since they were 22. This means they must have had a consistently high income throughout most of their working life.

How much can retirees receive if they claim at different ages? The maximum Social Security benefit depends partly on the age at which a person starts receiving retirement payments. Even people with a long record of high earnings can receive different monthly amounts depending on when they claim.

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For a worker retiring in 2026 after consistently earning the maximum taxable income, the maximum benefits are:

At age 62: Up to $2,969 per month.

At full retirement age: Up to $4,152 per month.

At age 70: Up to $5,181 per month. These figures show that people who delay claiming their benefits can receive a higher monthly payment. However, the $5,181 maximum is not available to every person who waits until age 70. They must also meet the required lifetime earnings conditions.

How does the SSA calculate monthly retirement benefits? The amount a person receives depends mainly on their lifetime earnings and the age at which they start claiming Social Security. The SSA calculates retirement benefits using a worker's highest 35 years of earnings.

These earnings are adjusted to account for changes in wages over time. The agency uses this calculation to determine a person's basic monthly retirement benefit. If someone has worked for fewer than 35 years, the SSA may count the missing years as zero-income years.

These zero-income years can lower the average earnings used in the calculation. As a result, people with fewer than 35 years of recorded earnings may receive smaller monthly retirement payments.

Retirees can claim Social Security from age 62 Eligible workers can generally start claiming Social Security retirement benefits at age 62. However, people who claim before reaching their full retirement age receive a permanently reduced monthly benefit. Waiting until full retirement age allows them to receive their full retirement benefit.

People who delay claiming beyond full retirement age can receive higher monthly payments. These delayed retirement increases continue until the person reaches age 70. This is why someone who waits until 70 may receive more money every month than someone who starts collecting benefits at 62.

Average Social Security retirement payment reached $2,071 in 2026 Most Social Security beneficiaries receive much less than the maximum monthly payment of $5,181. The SSA estimated that the average monthly retirement benefit for retired workers reached approximately $2,071 in January 2026.

This amount followed the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase introduced in 2026. The estimated average monthly benefit for all disabled workers was $1,630. These figures show the difference between the maximum benefit available to eligible high earners and the average amount received by beneficiaries.

Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 3.6% increase in 2027 Social Security beneficiaries are also set to receive a higher monthly payment in 2027. The SSA announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 14, 2026. Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries are expected to receive this increase. The higher payments will begin in January 2027.

The SSA estimates that the average monthly retirement benefit will increase by around $75. The adjustment is designed to help beneficiaries keep up with rising living costs.

When will beneficiaries receive the higher 2027 payments? The 3.6% COLA increase technically applies to Social Security benefits for December 2026. However, these benefits will be paid in January 2027, so retirees will see the higher amount in their January payment.

SSI recipients will receive their increased payment earlier. Their first payment reflecting the 2027 COLA will arrive on December 31, 2026. This is because January 1, 2027, is a federal holiday, so the January SSI payment will be sent one day early.

Beneficiaries do not need to apply for the 2027 COLA increase The 3.6% increase will be added automatically to eligible Social Security and SSI payments. Beneficiaries do not need to submit an application or contact the SSA to receive the increase. They also do not need to pay anyone to activate the higher payment.

The SSA will provide personalized notices showing the new monthly benefit amounts. These notices will become available through beneficiaries' online my Social Security accounts beginning in late November 2026. People who receive paper notices will get them by mail in December. Beneficiaries can check their accounts to see how much their monthly payments will increase in 2027.