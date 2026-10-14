Social Security COLA 2027: 3.6% increase adds $75 a month to retirees’ benefits from January

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 on Wednesday. The increase will raise monthly payments for millions of retired seniors and disabled workers in the United States. Social Security COLA 2027 raises monthly retirement benefits by 3.6%. (AFP)

Starting in January 2027, eligible beneficiaries will receive an average increase of $75 per month. The adjustment will affect roughly 75 million retired seniors and disabled workers who receive Social Security benefits.

Social Security COLA 2027 increase The 3.6% increase will be the highest annual Social Security COLA in four years. It is also higher than the adjustment announced for 2026 and the average annual COLA of 2.6% over the past two decades.

However, the increase may not be enough to help millions of retirees manage rising living costs. Higher prices for food, energy and healthcare continue to put pressure on their monthly budgets.

Nancy Altman, president of the nonprofit advocacy organisation Social Security Works, said the COLA is intended to help beneficiaries deal with inflation but does not fully reflect the price increases they experience.

Altman also said the war in Iran and tariffs have contributed to rising inflation. She warned that the 2027 COLA, despite being important for retirees, would not fully cover the increase in living costs faced by many seniors, as quoted by Yahoo Finance.

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The annual COLA is particularly important because it helps protect Social Security payments against inflation. For many retirees, Social Security is also their largest source of income, making the annual adjustment a key part of their retirement finances.

Social Security benefits and inflation For about half of all seniors, Social Security provides at least 50% of their total income. For roughly one in four seniors, it accounts for at least 90% of their income.

For more than a quarter of seniors, Social Security is their only source of income. This makes the annual increase especially important for those who depend entirely on these payments to cover their daily expenses, as noted by Yahoo Finance.

The average monthly retirement benefit is currently $2,087.52. After the 3.6% COLA takes effect in January 2027, it is expected to increase to $2,162.67, providing beneficiaries with about $75 more each month.

When will retirees learn about their new Social Security payments? Social Security beneficiaries are generally notified by mail about their new benefit amounts in early December. The notice will explain how much their monthly payments will change following the 2027 COLA.

Also read: Social Security COLA 2027: Why Medicare deductions could reduce retirees' monthly benefit increase

Most beneficiaries can also check their COLA notice online through their personal Social Security accounts. This allows them to view their updated benefit information without waiting for the letter to arrive.

Kelly LaVigne, vice president of Consumer Insights at Allianz Life, said the increase is welcome news for retirees but should not be viewed as extra money to improve their standard of living.

LaVigne said much of the additional money would likely be spent on groceries, healthcare and housing, as prices for these essential expenses have increased. This means that even with higher Social Security payments in 2027, many retirees may continue to face financial pressure, as quoted by Yahoo Finance.