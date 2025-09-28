Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Southport shooting: 3 dead; suspect Nigel Max Edge detained | 5 things to know about the case

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 08:38 pm IST

The shooting began around 9:30 PM on Saturday (local time) at the shore of Southport, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Wilmington.

At least three people were killed and several were injured after a shooter, identified as Nigel Max Edge, opened fire at a row of restaurants in Southport, North Carolina.

The Southport shooting suspect reportedly came on a boat, shot at the rows of eateries at the shore and fled the scene.(Representative)
The Southport shooting suspect reportedly came on a boat, shot at the rows of eateries at the shore and fled the scene.(Representative)

The shooting began around 9:30 PM on Saturday (local time) at the shore of Southport, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Wilmington. The suspect reportedly came on a boat, shot at the rows of eateries at the shore and fled the scene.

He was spotted by the US Coast Guard 30 minutes after the incident, dragging the boat off a public ramp in Oak Island. The suspect was taken into custody and handed over to Southport police.

Here is what we know about the Southport shooting so far:

Southport shooting: What we know of the carnage in North Carolina

  • According to a NBC News report, 40-year-old Nigel Max Edge has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a row of eateries at the Southport shore in North Carolina on Saturday.
  • Nigel Max Edge was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder on Sunday morning, NBC News reported, citing court records. According to jail records, the suspect remains in custody without a bail bond.
  • Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said that “possibly six” injured persons remain under treatment after the shooting. Earlier, eight people were reported injured. Three people have been confirmed killed. Though a motive was unavailable, police chief Coring sought to reassure residents that the violence was over.
  • The identity of those killed and injured in the Southport shooting has not been publicly disclosed by the authorities as of Sunday morning (local time).
  • Oak Island said in a statement that the US Coast Guard crew detained a person matching the description of the shooter after spotting them loading a boat at a public ramp in the town.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Southport shooting: 3 dead; suspect Nigel Max Edge detained | 5 things to know about the case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On