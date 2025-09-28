Southport shooting: 3 dead; suspect Nigel Max Edge detained | 5 things to know about the case
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 08:38 pm IST
The shooting began around 9:30 PM on Saturday (local time) at the shore of Southport, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Wilmington.
At least three people were killed and several were injured after a shooter, identified as Nigel Max Edge, opened fire at a row of restaurants in Southport, North Carolina.
The shooting began around 9:30 PM on Saturday (local time) at the shore of Southport, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Wilmington. The suspect reportedly came on a boat, shot at the rows of eateries at the shore and fled the scene.
He was spotted by the US Coast Guard 30 minutes after the incident, dragging the boat off a public ramp in Oak Island. The suspect was taken into custody and handed over to Southport police.
Here is what we know about the Southport shooting so far:
- According to a NBC News report, 40-year-old Nigel Max Edge has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a row of eateries at the Southport shore in North Carolina on Saturday.
- Nigel Max Edge was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder on Sunday morning, NBC News reported, citing court records. According to jail records, the suspect remains in custody without a bail bond.
- Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said that “possibly six” injured persons remain under treatment after the shooting. Earlier, eight people were reported injured. Three people have been confirmed killed. Though a motive was unavailable, police chief Coring sought to reassure residents that the violence was over.
- The identity of those killed and injured in the Southport shooting has not been publicly disclosed by the authorities as of Sunday morning (local time).
- Oak Island said in a statement that the US Coast Guard crew detained a person matching the description of the shooter after spotting them loading a boat at a public ramp in the town.
