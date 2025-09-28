Southport shooting: 3 dead; suspect Nigel Max Edge detained | 5 things to know about the case

At least three people were killed and several were injured after a shooter, identified as Nigel Max Edge, opened fire at a row of restaurants in Southport, North Carolina. The Southport shooting suspect reportedly came on a boat, shot at the rows of eateries at the shore and fled the scene.(Representative)

The shooting began around 9:30 PM on Saturday (local time) at the shore of Southport, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Wilmington. The suspect reportedly came on a boat, shot at the rows of eateries at the shore and fled the scene.

He was spotted by the US Coast Guard 30 minutes after the incident, dragging the boat off a public ramp in Oak Island. The suspect was taken into custody and handed over to Southport police.

Here is what we know about the Southport shooting so far:

