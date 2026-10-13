Sparta MI shooting reports: What's happening near Tesa Tape? Witnesses share details

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting in or near Tesa Tape in Sparta, Michigan. Photos and videos shared on social media showed massive police presence. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots. However, authorities have not confirmed these reports so far.

Possible shooting in Sparta, Michigan. (Unsplash)

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One witness reported on Facebook, "Shooting reported at Tesa Tape in Sparta. Be advised, this is very close to Sparta Schools and lockdown procedures may be implemented."

Another added, "Shooting at Tesla tap company...in Sparta."