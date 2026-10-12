Pico-Union shooting: Los Angeles dad kills his kids, 10 and 4, before attempting suicide – what we know so far

Two children under the age of ten were shot dead in Los Angeles' Pico-Union neighborhood Sunday, October 11, by their father, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting took place just before 1 pm near Venice Boulevard and Catalina Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Pico-Union shooting: Los Angeles dad kills his kids, 10 and 4, before attempting suicide (Pexel - representational image)

The father has been accused of shooting his 10-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son before shooting himself, police said. The children were rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The shooter, described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, is in custody while receiving treatment at a hospital. ABC7 reported. His condition remains unknown.

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According to police, no additional suspects were being sought and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Shocking aftermath The shocking aftermath of the shooting was captured by Citizen Video App. "Oh my God I was on the bus when it happened,” a witness said,

Another witness in the video said, "He shot himself in the head. He shot himself in the head."

Neighbors were shaken by the tragedy.

"I'm really, really sad for them. I have family too. I don't want anything bad to happen to them," one community member said.

AIR7 video showed several AIR7 video showed police and Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles at the scene, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

The shooting and the motive behind it remains under investigation.

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In another similar incident, authorities in Florida said that a father and two young children were found dead in his home in an apparent murder-suicide. The children have been identified as 5-year-old Aria Dingwall and 7-year-old Remy Dingwall, and their father as 37-year-old Joseph Dingwall.

The three were found dead in a Cocoa, Florida home a little after noon on Wednesday, October 7, according to the Cocoa Police Department, People reported.

A GoFundMe and a GiveSendGo have now been launched for the children.