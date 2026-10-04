Who was Yagi Anna? What we know about the 39-year-old woman found dead in Okinawa

Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, a 20-year-old US Marine, was arrested on suspicion of robbing and murdering Yagi. Japanese police suspect that he killed her on Saturday and took her wallet and backpack.

Who is the suspect in the case?

Yagi was found dead at a hotel in Naha, a city in Okinawa , Japan’s southernmost prefecture. The police investigation is focused on the suspected killing at the hotel, according to Reuters, citing Japanese police.

Anna Yagi was a 39-year-old Japanese woman who was found dead in a hotel in Naha, the capital of Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, on Saturday. Japanese police suspect that a US Marine killed her.

How are US authorities responding to the allegations against Devin Jacob Ballard?

How are US authorities responding to the allegations against Devin Jacob Ballard?

Why has Japan expressed strong concerns over the US military presence following Anna Yagi's death?

Why has Japan expressed strong concerns over the US military presence following Anna Yagi's death?

What led to the arrest of Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard in Okinawa?

What led to the arrest of Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard in Okinawa?

Police suspect that Ballard killed Yagi and stole her personal belongings, including her wallet and backpack. However, Ballard has denied the allegations, according to Japanese police. The allegations have not been established as proven facts, as noted by Reuters, citing Japanese police.

Where was the US Marine stationed? Ballard was assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force and was based at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa. The US Marine Corps confirmed that he was in Japanese custody following his arrest, as cited by a US Marine Corps statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lodged a formal protest with the United States on Sunday following the arrest. She described the incident as extremely brutal and vicious and said the Japanese government strongly opposed what had happened.

Also read: Who is Devin Jacob Ballad? 20-year-old US Marine arrested in Japan for local woman's alleged murder – 5 things to know

What did Japan demand from the US? Takaichi called for the United States to provide maximum cooperation with the investigation. She also demanded stricter discipline among US personnel and thorough measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi expressed anger over the incident, calling it unacceptable. His remarks were carried by Japan's national broadcaster NHK.

The US Embassy and the Marine Corps expressed condolences over the incident and said they were cooperating with Japanese authorities. The Marine Corps also said it took the allegations seriously and expected all Marines to maintain the highest standards of behaviour, according to Reuters, citing statements from the US Embassy and Marine Corps.

Why is the incident sensitive in Okinawa? Okinawa hosts most of the approximately 18,000 US Marines stationed in Japan. The United States controlled Okinawa from the end of World War II until 1972, and the continued presence of US forces has repeatedly caused resentment among local residents.

Okinawa residents have raised concerns about noise, aircraft crashes and the conduct of US military personnel. These concerns have contributed to longstanding tensions between local communities and the US military.

No. In 1995, the rape of a 12-year-old Okinawan girl by three US servicemen sparked mass protests. The incident became a major flashpoint in opposition to the US military presence in the prefecture.

Could Yagi's death affect US military relocation plans? The killing could complicate Prime Minister Takaichi's efforts to relocate some US Marines from the busy Futenma air base to a more remote facility at Henoko. Opponents of the current arrangement want US troops moved out of Okinawa altogether, according to Reuters.

Okinawa lies about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Taiwan at its closest point. Tokyo and Washington view the prefecture as strategically important for deterring potential military aggression from China.