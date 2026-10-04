Who is Devin Jacob Ballad? 20-year-old US Marine arrested in Japan for local woman's alleged murder – 5 things to know
Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballad, 20, is suspected of killing Anna Yagi, 39, at the Naminoue Crystal Hotel in Okinawa.
A US Marine has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of killing a woman and stealing her belongings. Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballad, 20, is suspected of killing Anna Yagi, 39, early Saturday, at the Naminoue Crystal Hotel in Okinawa, a local police spokesperson told Stars and Stripes.
Who is Devin Jacob Ballad? Five things to know after his arrest
Here are five things to know after Devin Jacob Ballad’s arrest:
- Ballad is assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
- Ballad was seen on security footage entering the hotel with the woman, but leaving alone after sometime.
- A hotel employee entered the room after Ballad and Yagi failed to check out on time and found the victim unconscious.
- According to police, Ballard stole Yagi’s wallet and backpack and killed her sometime between 2:10 am and 4:17 am Saturday.
- Police detained and questioned Ballad after he was spotted walking in an Okinawa city nightlife district. He was arrested on Sunday, according to Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia. Ballad has denied the allegations.
Latest update on the case
Police expect to refer the case to the Naha Public Prosecutors Office within 48 hours of Ballad’s arrest, the Okinawa Prefectural Police spokesperson told Stars and Stripes later Sunday. Ballad remained in custody.
Also Read | US Marine arrested over alleged murder of Japanese woman; embassy vows cooperation
The US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, said on X, “We are aware that a US service member is in custody following the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa. We extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. As an investigation is underway to determine the facts of the case, the United States is communicating and cooperating with the Government of Japan and local authorities.”
The US Marine Corps is “actively cooperating with Japanese authorities in response to allegations of serious criminal actions by a Marine assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force,” spokesman 1st Lt. Tyler Thomas said in an email to Stars and Stripes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More