Sri Lankan filmmaker criticises Trump’s border policies

There is a need for artistic and cultural connections in an increasingly divided world, Vithanage said during an interaction at the first edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival.

“The tagline of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival is Cinema Beyond Borders. It means a lot to all of us. At a time when US President Donald Trump is building borders, it is our duty to connect people through cinema,” he said.

Vithanage pointed out that cinema has the power to bridge differences and bring people together, countering political efforts to build barriers.

Known for directing movies like 'Flowers of the Sky' and 'With you, without you', he also emphasised the power of film as a unifying force and highlighted the importance of fostering artistic connections across borders.

Vithanage, on his fourth visit to the state, said he feels a sense of “duty towards Assam”, having been honoured with the prestigious Biswaratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika International Solidarity Award in 2017 by the Asam Sahitya Sabha.

“I am proud to have received an award in the name of Bhupen Hazarika. It makes me feel that I have a special responsibility towards Assam,” he said.

Vithanage spoke highly of Assam’s cinematic talent, sharing his encounters with prominent Assamese filmmakers across the globe.

“I have met Assamese filmmakers everywhere – Rima Das in Busan, Shiladitya Bora – and I continue to be inspired by the works of legends like Jahnu Barua”, he added.

The three-day Guwahati Asian Film Festival, with its commitment to fostering artistic dialogue and global storytelling, will screen 25 films from various Asian countries.

