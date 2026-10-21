Stick Run creator Manuel Otto appears to take his on life on Twitch livestream; game releases statement

The creator of the video game Stick Run appeared to take his own life during a broadcast on the livestreaming platform Twitch, according to a statement posted by the game.

Stick Run creator Manuel Otto appears to take his on life on Twitch livestream (Manuel Otto/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Stick Run is aware of a livestream on Twitch involving its creator and owner, Manuel Otto, in which he appeared to have taken his own life. We understand that Twitch has since removed the livestream and associated video,” Stick Run wrote on X.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It added, “We are deeply concerned by this situation and ask that everyone respect the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. We encourage the community to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation. If you have any information that may help clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident, please reach out to us or contact your local law enforcement agency.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added, “We are deeply concerned by this situation and ask that everyone respect the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. We encourage the community to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation. If you have any information that may help clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident, please reach out to us or contact your local law enforcement agency.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Perez Hilton health issues: Blogger was hospitalized weeks before horrific livestream, sold Christian merch to pay bills

What we know about Manuel Otto and Stick Run

Otto says on Facebook that he is the developer of Stick Run and Stick Combat. Stick Run is a popular side-scrolling and endless runner video game featuring a stickman figure jumping over obstacles, sliding under barriers, and competing in real-time multiplayer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The game was originally famous as a flash/social media game created by Otto. It features leveling systems, item trading markets, and mobile or web adaptations.

Also Read | Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

“Stick Run is an addictive multiplayer game where you play with as a Stick Man, dodge other obstacles and pass your friends. You can play multiplayer in real time with other players around the globe and trade in the marketplace with friends/ other players,” reads the game’s Facebook intro.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).