A shooting in Stockton, California, on Tuesday afternoon left a six-year-old girl dead and her 11-year-old brother injured, as per reports. The girl's mother identified her as Jennily Srang, according to reports.

Photos of Jennily Srang were put up on a poster about a candlelight vigil, after the six-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton, California. (Facebook/Shanny Srang) more less

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Cops had responded to the 700 block of Flint Avenue at 1:49 p.m. after getting reports that a person had been shot there. As per the police, the girl was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her wounds. Her brother was treated for a non-threatening graze wound.

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As per KCRA3, the duo were playing outside, when they both got shot. At the time of writing, further details of the shooting were not shared, and no details about the suspect were known either.

Jennily Srang remembered by family

Jennily was remembered by her family members. Mother Kaylene Srang wrote on Facebook, “Hug your babies tight tonight, I won’t get to cuddle with my babygirl tonight. I’m sorry my Princess, I love you!!! My baby was killed in a cross fire, she’s only 6!!!! Mommy love you my only little girl.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another family member wrote, “You never deserve this Jennily! I hate this world and I hate that it had to be you. You were like a first born to me, everyday I always look at your pictures and videos, just to find out your gone today. My heart is broken into pieces and been crying for 8 hours. I love you like u was my daughter. Took care of you and made sure your happy. We are gonna get justice for you! I love you Jennily and we all do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another family member wrote, “You never deserve this Jennily! I hate this world and I hate that it had to be you. You were like a first born to me, everyday I always look at your pictures and videos, just to find out your gone today. My heart is broken into pieces and been crying for 8 hours. I love you like u was my daughter. Took care of you and made sure your happy. We are gonna get justice for you! I love you Jennily and we all do.” {{/usCountry}}

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A candlelight vigil is expected to be held for Srang at 4pm Wednesday, at the corner of Arizona and Flint avenues.

Omar Townsend, a Conway community resident, told CBS News that he opened his door to the sounds of gunfire. He helped the young boy into his home after the shooting. “So he had looked at me, and he went straight to me. He was just like, ‘I need help. I need help. I think they got my–I think they shot my sister'," he said.

Officials speak out about Stockton shooting

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Stockton City Councilmember Jason Lee issued a statement offering condolences in the aftermath of the shooting.

"My heart goes out to the families of the two young kids who were shot in the Conway Homes community. I received this heartbreaking news as I was leaving City Hall. While I don’t have all the details, my thoughts and prayers are with the children, their loved ones, and our entire Stockton community.

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As we approach the one-year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting that devastated our city, we are once again reminded of the heartbreaking impact of senseless gun violence. Our children deserve to grow up in communities where they feel safe, protected, and hopeful about their futures.

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The trauma of these incidents extends far beyond the victims. It impacts families, friends, neighbours, and those who work tirelessly every day to keep our children safe. We can never allow ourselves to become desensitised to this violence. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact law enforcement.

Stockton, we must continue coming together to support one another, protect our children, and stand with the families impacted by these senseless acts of violence," he said.