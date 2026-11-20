Anti-abortion activist T. Russell Hunter was arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas campus on Thursday, November 19. Abolitionist Rising, an organisation that Hunter founded and led, confirmed that he was arrested following what appears to be an event at the UT Dallas campus.

The photo of T. Russell Hunter being arrested. (X/ @AbolitionRising) more less

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T. Russell Hunter later confirmed in a Facebook post that he was released. "I'm out. The Lord is good," he wrote in a Facebook post.

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Abolitionist International also shared a photo of Hunter being booked into the police car outside the UT Dallas campus. According to the organisation, Hunter and his associates from the organisation were "peacefully discussing abortion and the gospel of Christ with students." The post states that the university administrator, Tricia Losavio, asked them to leave, citing complaints from students. The police were later called, and T. Russell Hunter was arrested.'

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{{^usCountry}} Within just 90 seconds of arriving, police had handcuffed Russell. They refused to review our legal arguments for why we were lawfully exercising our First Amendment rights and refused to speak with our attorneys," the post said, adding that Russell " remained in custody overnight." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within just 90 seconds of arriving, police had handcuffed Russell. They refused to review our legal arguments for why we were lawfully exercising our First Amendment rights and refused to speak with our attorneys," the post said, adding that Russell " remained in custody overnight." {{/usCountry}}

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An official statement regarding the arrest has not been issued by the University of Texas at Dallas. It is unclear if any charges were pressed.

The arrest sparked an outrage among Hunter's supporters and the far-right on social media. “The First Amendment does not exist to protect only popular speech," Abolitionist Rising wrote in their post. "Universities should be places where students encounter challenging ideas, engage in open dialogue, and confront even the things they find offensive.”

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Who is T. Russell Hunter?

An Oklahoma native, T. Russell Hunter is a prominent figure in the anti-abortion movement in the United States. His organisation, founded in 2023, campaigns for the complete and immediate criminalisation of abortion.

Hunter has been associated with the anti-abortion movement, since, at least, 2010-12. Prior to founding his own group, Hunter was associated with organisations such as Abolish Human Abortion and Free The State. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in History of Science.