One person was shot during a Thanksgiving football game at Teaneck High School in New Jersey. The person has died, News12NJ reported. The game was against Hackensack on November 25.

One person was reportedly shot during a Thanksgiving football game at the Teaneck High School in New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mayor Mark Schwartz said that the male victim had been shot in the face and had been taken to the hospital, as per ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The age of the victim was not provided, and their current condition remains unknown.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Robbery-Homicide Division and Major Crimes Unit are assisting the Teaneck Police Department in the aftermath of the shooting. The investigation remains underway, and no details about the suspect have been shared yet.

Also Read | Stockton shooting claims life of six-year-old Jennily Srang, 11-year-old brother injured

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known either. Teaneck shooting: Visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known either. Teaneck shooting: Visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One video showed a massive police presence at the scene. “Law enforcement officers work the scene of a reported shooting that took place during the Teaneck-Hackensack Thanksgiving Football Game at Teaneck High School in Teaneck, New Jersey, United States on Wednesday, November 25, 2026,” the person wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another person shared a video where vehicles could be heard in the background.

The person noted that the football game had a history of rivalry. They said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Reports have now indicated that the person has died but did not specify if this was at the scene or after they were taken to a hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NorthJersey.com reported that a video on X also showed a Hackensack kicker on the field and people on the sidelines running away after the incident. However, this clip could not be found on X, where they reported it to have been shared.

People react to shooting at Teaneck High School

Several people reacted to the shooting at Teaneck High School. A local page claimed, “An 18-year-old Hackensack man was shot and killed at the annual Thanksgiving varsity football game between his alma mater and Teaneck High School tonight in Teaneck, according to multiple sources. Three assailants ran off down Queen Anne Road following the shooting at the Teaneck High School field shortly before 7:30 p.m. (Wed., Nov. 25th), they told Independent Online News, adding that it was gang-related.” However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another wrote, “Tonight’s Thanksgiving football game didn’t end the way anyone expected. This was supposed to be about community. To have that interrupted by gun violence is heartbreaking.”

“Our children and families deserve to feel safe at a football game. Please keep all of the families affected in your prayers,” the statement added.