Ted Lieu's explosive new allegations against Trump amid Epstein files row; ‘Raping, threatening to kill…’

California US House Rep. Ted Lieu has dropped explosive new allegations against Donald Trump over the mention of the latter's name in the Epstein files. Lieu claimed that the unredacted Epstein files, which were viewed by a select group of US House Reps, contain disturbing allegations against Trump. Rep. Ted Lieu of California (L) and Donald Trump. (File Photos)

Liu claimed that in the unredacted Epstein files, Trump is mentioned “thousands and thousands of times”. He claims that files allege that Trump "raped and threatened to kill" minors.

“Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times," Lieu said. "In those files, there are highly disturbing allegations, allegations of Donald Trump raping children and threatening to kill children.”

Lieu was attacking the Republicans over the House Oversight Committee hearing of Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President and First Lady, over their alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump is mentioned over 3,000 times in the redacted Epstein files that are available to the public via the DOJ's website. The files were released in January 2026 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Trump, however, has denied any wrongdoing as far as his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein is concerned. The allegations of rape stem from an anonymous FBI tip in 1995 which was later found to be from anti-Trump activist, Dan Ferree.

Also read: Has Iran ‘hacked’ Epstein files amid tension with US? Here's the truth on viral ‘Trump videos’ claim

Ted Lieu Made Similar Allegations At Pam Bondi Hearing Rep. Ted Lieu had a fierce exchange with US Attorney General Pam Bondi at Bondi's US House Judiciary Committee Hearing earlier in February. He also screened an explosive video of Epstein and Trump at the hearing, which led to Bondi losing her cool.

Lieu also grilled Bondi over the mention of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) in the Epstein files. However, despite his allegations of rape against Trump over the Epstein files, he did not provide details on where those allegations originated.