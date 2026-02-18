Has Iran ‘hacked’ Epstein files amid tension with US? Here's the truth on viral ‘Trump videos’ claim

Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, a lot of misinformation is doing the rounds on social media. One such claims that Iran has purportedly hacked the Epstein files and plans to release videos of Trump with minors that were allegedly found in the files. However, the claim is false. Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (via REUTERS)

The claims originated with two posts on X by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei where he criticized, Trump, the US and the "Western civilization" in general over the Epstein files row. After that, claims started going viral that Iran purportedly hacked the Epstein files. Some posts also went on to claim that, with the hack, Iran managed to lay their hands on "videos of Trump with minor."

Ht.com can confirm that the claims are false, as Iran has not suggested anything about hacking the Epstein files. There are also no reports that Iran has got its hands on the Epstein files through a hack.

For instance, here is a post on X that claims Iran has videos of Trump with "minor girls." It was viewed and shared millions of times.