Texas floods: 43 dead, rescue mission ongoing; Trump's job cuts linked to delayed forecast | 5 points

The Texas floods continue to create havoc in the Hill Country, a rural area known for rugged terrain, historic towns and tourist attractions, as the rescue team continue their frantic search for people missing in the area. Houses and cars are partially submerged in flood waters in an aerial view near Kerrville, Texas, U.S. July 4, 2025. (via REUTERS)

The floods came as a sudden storm brought up to 15 inches of rain to the area around the Guadalupe River, meaning months' worth of downpour was seen in hours. The disaster unfolded rapidly on Friday morning as heavier-than-forecast rain drove river waters to as high as 29 feet.

At least 43 people have lost their lives in the extreme weather conditions, with several still missing. US secretary for Homeland Security Kristi Noem said a "moderate" flood watch issued the previous day by the National Weather Service did not accurately predict the extreme rainfall and said the Donald Trump administration was working to upgrade the system.

Here are the latest updates on the floods in Central Texas.

The Texas floods continue to wreck the Hill Country| 5 points