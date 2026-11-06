Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa names Republican Ernest Bailes to bipartisan transition team

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has taken a bipartisan approach to building her incoming administration by appointing former Republican state Representative Ernest Bailes to her transition leadership team.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has tapped former Republican lawmaker Ernest Bailes for her transition team, saying her administration will serve Texans across party lines. (REUTERS)

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Bailes, a conservative lawmaker from East Texas, is among the first four people selected to help guide the transition as Hinojosa prepares to assume office in January. The appointment signals her intention to bring people from different political backgrounds into her administration.

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The announcement was made on November 5 during Hinojosa's first public appearance since defeating three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott in Tuesday's election.

Hinojosa promises representation beyond party lines

Addressing reporters in Austin, Hinojosa stressed that her administration would work for every Texan, regardless of political affiliation.

"I am not going to be the governor for just Democrats. I am going to be the governor for all the people of Texas," she declared.

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{{^usCountry}} She further confirmed that her transition team and future administration would reflect a bipartisan approach, stating, "We will have a bipartisan transition, and we will have a bipartisan administration and government in Texas." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further confirmed that her transition team and future administration would reflect a bipartisan approach, stating, "We will have a bipartisan transition, and we will have a bipartisan administration and government in Texas." {{/usCountry}}

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Hinojosa said voters were increasingly frustrated with political divisions and partisan disagreements, emphasizing the importance of cooperation to address the state's challenges.

"People are tired of the divisions, of the fighting," she said, adding that her priority would be bringing people together to deliver meaningful results for Texans.

Ernest Bailes to co-chair transition team

Bailes, who represented a Texas House district from 2017 to 2025, will serve as a co-chair of the transition team alongside Ryan Pollock, executive director of the Texas State Building and Construction Trades Council.

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Hinojosa highlighted Bailes' record on public education as a major reason behind his selection, describing him as one of her strongest allies on the issue.

"In fact, I count him as one of my best allies for public schools. That is his commitment. There is really little light between our positions on public education," she said.

Despite their different political affiliations, the two lawmakers have previously found common ground on education policy, particularly in their opposition to using public funds for private school vouchers.

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Bailes paid political price for opposing school vouchers

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During his time in the Texas Legislature, Bailes emerged as one of several Republicans who opposed Governor Greg Abbott's push to introduce a private school voucher program.

In 2023, he joined Democrats and other Republican lawmakers in blocking the proposal, which sought to allow families to use public funding toward private school expenses.

His opposition subsequently placed him at odds with Abbott, who supported primary challengers against Republican legislators who had helped defeat the voucher initiative.

In the 2024 Republican primary, Abbott-backed candidate Janis Holt defeated Bailes in Texas House District 18 by approximately 4,000 votes, ending his legislative career.

Bailes welcomes opportunity to work across party lines

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Speaking at the November 5 announcement, Bailes expressed his willingness to collaborate with the incoming Democratic administration, particularly on issues affecting children and public education.

"We will work together for what is best for the kids of the state of Texas. We will be able to take care of education, and we will support and listen to the people," he said.

His appointment represents an early indication of Hinojosa's commitment to building a government that prioritizes cooperation over party differences.