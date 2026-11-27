The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been delayed until Saturday due to bad weather, leaving visiting marching bands with extra hotel and travel costs. A 500-member high school band from Texas has raised $350,000 to cover its extended stay in New York City.

Marching bands are raising money to stay in New York after the Macy's parade was moved to Saturday.. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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"It's been exhausting and emotional to figure this out, but it has been incredibly humbling to see an outpouring of kindness," Ryan Demkovich, director of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band at Pearland High School in Texas, told CBS News.

How the Pearland band raised the money

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Demkovich said he had to act fast to sort out the extra stay. "I started scrambling through that," Demkovich said. "Can we find a hotel to stay in? Can we get our transportation back? How, at the last second on a holiday weekend, how astronomical are the prices going to be?"

Deep Dive Why was the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade delayed until Saturday? The parade was postponed because severe weather was forecast, including strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Organizers said participant and spectator safety was the priority. How did the Pearland High School marching band raise $350,000 for its extended New York stay? The Pearland community quickly organized a fundraiser and spread the appeal through news stations and social media. Donations came from local businesses and people who found the campaign online. What will the $350,000 cover for the Texas marching band? The funds will pay for two additional hotel nights, extra meals and buses back to Texas after the parade. The band is moving from the Marriott Marquis to a hotel near the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.

The Pearland community then raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in just a few hours. "They organized a fundraiser, they went on news stations, they broadcasted it, they posted it to get the word across," Pearland High School senior and band member Deborah James told CBS News.

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{{^usCountry}} The appeal spread quickly on social media. Donations came from local businesses and from strangers. Gringo's Mexican Kitchen in Pearland, Houston's Mattress Mack and CenterPoint Energy were among those who gave through a link on the band's website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appeal spread quickly on social media. Donations came from local businesses and from strangers. Gringo's Mexican Kitchen in Pearland, Houston's Mattress Mack and CenterPoint Energy were among those who gave through a link on the band's website. {{/usCountry}}

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By Thursday, the band had enough money for two more nights at a hotel and buses back to Texas after the parade on Saturday. The money also pays for extra meals.

The band has to leave the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, which is booked for the weekend. It will move to a hotel near the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey. Demkovich said the group will go home by bus because flights are booked until late Monday or Tuesday.

"We are going to make sure you stay there," Kevin Cole, Pearland's former mayor, said of the band. “We are going to make sure you get to perform.”

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Other bands ask for help too

As per CBS News, other bands that came to New York from across the country are also raising money for their longer stay. The delay has made the trip much more costly. Eight other marching bands are set to perform on Saturday. One of them, the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band from Kingsport, Tennessee, asked its community for help on social media.

"Extending our stay in New York City means additional expenses that were never anticipated in our original trip budget, including extended charter bus rentals, additional nights of hotel accommodations, and meal stipends for our students," the group said in a post on Wednesday.

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The band said by Thursday morning that it had reached its fundraising goal, which was not made public. "We have secured the necessary funding for the band to stay the extra night and to pay for the extended bus contract to get the kids home on Saturday!" the group said in the post.