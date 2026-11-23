Millions of Americans travelling for Thanksgiving could face weather-related disruptions this week as separate storm systems threaten the East and West coasts. These storm systems are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and possible flight delays.

A powerful coastal storm could bring heavy rain and damaging winds to the US Northeast on Thanksgiving Day. (Representational) (Unsplash ) more less

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The dual weather systems are expected during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

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According to CNN Weather, travellers across the US Northeast have a brief window of dry weather through Tuesday and much of Wednesday before a strengthening coastal storm moves north on Thanksgiving Day.

At the same time, California’s San Francisco Bay Area faces a separate weather threat. Unusually high king tides are expected to flood low-lying shoreline roads. Another Pacific storm is expected arrive with rain and strong winds beginning Tuesday.

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Northeast storm could disrupt parade, flights and highways

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{{^usCountry}} According to CNN and the National Weather Service, dry conditions will continue from Washington, DC, to Boston through much of Wednesday before rain spreads north Wednesday night and intensifies on Thanksgiving Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CNN and the National Weather Service, dry conditions will continue from Washington, DC, to Boston through much of Wednesday before rain spreads north Wednesday night and intensifies on Thanksgiving Day. {{/usCountry}}

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The Weather Prediction Center forecasts 1 to 2 inches of rainfall along the Interstate 95 corridor, with isolated locations receiving up to 3 inches, depending on the storm’s track.

Boston could experience heavy rain, strong winds and possible flight delays at Logan International Airport. Coastal flooding is also possible if peak onshore winds coincide with high tide.

Heavy rain could produce ponding on roads and localised flooding across parts of the Carolinas.

Drivers travelling through the central Appalachians, upstate New York and northern New England could also encounter snow in higher elevations.

Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Parade disruption fear

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The forecast has also raised concerns for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan.

Strong winds are expected to develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday, with gusts between 35 and 45 mph across the New York metropolitan area. Higher gusts are possible along the coast.

New York City guidelines require the parade’s giant character balloons to remain grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts surpass 34 mph. Officials said it remains too early to determine whether winds along the parade route will exceed those limits between the event’s scheduled 8:30am start and noon conclusion.

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Bay Area prepares for king tides and coastal flooding

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On the West Coast, emergency officials are preparing for flooding caused by king tides, which are expected to affect portions of the San Francisco and San Pablo bays through Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning covering vulnerable shoreline areas. The greatest flooding risk is expected around each morning’s high tide.

CNN reported that Wednesday morning could bring water levels within one inch of San Francisco’s record tide observed in 1983.

Most Bay Area communities could receive between 0.25 and 1 inch of rainfall, while parts of the North Bay may record 1 to 2 inches. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph along the coast and through mountain passes.

Officials at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) have deployed sandbags, portable flood barriers and inspected drainage pumps to reduce floodrisks. Meanwhile, Oakland International Airport advised passengers to use Hegenberger Road or 98th Avenue, saying both routes remain outside expected tidal flooding zones.

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San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents to avoid nonessential travel from Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.