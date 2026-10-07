The ‘Cornell 7’ Lawsuit Has Reignited America’s Debate Over Sexual Consent

“People are surprised about this case,” said Willis, “because our moral idea of rape and our societal understanding of rape doesn’t match the definitions in the laws.”

Two years ago, she came to New York to join the campaign for a similar measure. It failed. Now, with the Cornell case, there might be another opportunity.

Still, she became an activist and shared her story. The law that bears her name doesn’t stop due process, she noted. Alleged victims must still prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they were too impaired to consent—and that the accused should have known it.

“I started believing I almost deserved it,” she said. Only a decade later, at age 29, did she confront what happened, she said. She discovered that by then, Texas’ statute of limitations had run out, and even if it hadn’t, the state’s voluntary-intoxication loophole likely would have doomed her case.

In an echo of the Cornell case—where Jane Doe’s complaint included a screenshot of a group chat fraternity members allegedly used to invite others to join in the rape—someone made light of the alleged assault in a private newsletter circulated among the fraternity members the Monday after the party. Willis didn’t tell her parents or report the assault. She quit her sorority and ended up leaving school for a time.

The law was named for Summer Willis, who said she was raped in 2014 while a sophomore at the University of Texas after drinking a cup of punch at a fraternity party. She believes it was laced with drugs. “I only have three memories of the whole night,” she said.

Those seeking such change might consider Texas’ solution. Last year, state lawmakers there passed a bill closing the so-called voluntary-intoxication loophole. It was a reminder, say advocates, that sexual assault isn’t a red-blue issue.

In a video address over the weekend, Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff said: “We will also lend our full support to legislative efforts to change New York’s sexual assault laws.”

Cornell is bringing in Sally Yates, who was deputy attorney general in the Obama administration, to lead a review of the university’s handling of Jane Doe’s allegations, along with the school’s policies on sexual misconduct, student discipline and Greek life.

He is also skeptical of campus police. “The police department are agents of Cornell,” he said. “It absolutely will always bring doubt to the credibility of that investigation.”

Yet John Manly, who represented victims of Larry Nassar—a former physician for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics who was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of athletes—said Title IX had become less a means to protect students than a “catch-and-kill mechanism for schools to prevent liability.”

Universities, McKay said, had been forced to shoulder a legal burden they never wanted, caught in a “push and pull” between accusers and the accused. “They don’t want bad press attention. And they don’t want to be sued,” she said. “They’re trying to thread a needle.”

In 2019, Amy Coney Barrett, then a federal appeals judge—before her own elevation to the Supreme Court—revived a lawsuit by a former Purdue University student who said he hadn’t been given a fair hearing in a sexual assault case because of his gender. He hadn’t been given the investigative report before his hearing, he alleged, and wasn’t allowed to cross-examine his accuser.

Partisans alternately said that an alleged assailant was being elevated to the nation’s highest court—or that a conservative jurist was being destroyed by political enemies weaponizing an unsubstantiated claim from long ago.

In 2018, America’s conflicting impulses came to a boil at the hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, after a woman accused him of sexual assault when they were teenagers, an allegation he denied.

There was pushback. The Trump administration arrived determined to roll back the Obama policies. Accused men began filing “John Doe” lawsuits, alleging they were being expelled or suspended without due process. Miltenberg says he is still haunted by the lasting damage some of his clients suffered.

Universities hired former prosecutors and victim advocates to handle a growing pile of Title IX complaints once dealt with less formally. Soon, the #MeToo era would lessen the stigma of coming forward.

In 2011, the Obama administration told universities that they should apply Title IX, the federal law known for promoting gender equality in sports, to matters of sexual abuse and discrimination. “It was a landmark moment because it was guidance from the top,” said Katie McKay, a lawyer at C.A. Goldberg who specializes in Title IX cases.

On university campuses, in particular, legal approaches to sexual misconduct have seesawed for more than a decade, alongside shifts in political power.

Some progressive state lawmakers are also against a change; their misgivings stem from opposition to measures that give prosecutors more leeway and potentially feed mass incarceration.

Some defense lawyers say a change could let anyone claim assault if they had a few drinks and slept with someone and later regretted it—an argument that has also appeared online in the heated social-media arguments spawned by the Cornell case.

Efforts to close the “voluntary intoxication” loophole aren’t new. In 2018, years before Jane Doe stepped onto campus, then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance wrote to Gov. Andrew Cuomo complaining about it. Cuomo, in turn, proposed closing the loophole in his 2020 “state of the state” address. Yet proposed legislation hasn’t advanced, and opposition remains stubborn.

Amid public outcry, the district attorney reopened the case, and Hochul has since appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to head the criminal investigation.

Instead, the criminal avenue appeared closed until last month, when Jane Doe’s lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, filed a civil lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging she was pressured into snorting ketamine with two of the defendants and then gang-raped. They also smoked marijuana and drank “Jamaican liquor,” according to the suit.

“He is accurately stating what New York law says,” she said of the D.A. “But he still should have looked closer.” The severity of what was being reported, Manning added, should have served as a call to launch a deeper investigation that might have turned up additional facts.

Legal advocates say such decisions are all too common. Jane Manning, a former prosecutor who now leads the advocacy group Women’s Equal Justice, acknowledges “gray areas when drunk sex is concerned,” but argues that prosecutors too often lean on the New York law to discard victims’ complaints without investigating further.

Van Houten days later told media outlets he hadn’t been aware that Jane Doe, in a transcript of her intake conversation with campus police, said she was raped.

“The facts provided by Jane Doe’s statement do not allege that she was either rendered incapable of controlling her own conduct or that any drug was administered to her without her consent,” he stated.

In upstate New York, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten referenced the law in a Sept. 28 statement that outlined why his office didn’t bring charges after Jane Doe spoke to Cornell University police in November 2024. She had initially described her drug use and sexual conduct as “voluntary, conscious and consensual,” he said.

The catch is when the parties drank willingly—as is common in many campus assaults. In effect, say critics, those cases tend to crumble unless a prosecutor can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a victim was unconscious—and, therefore, “physically helpless” and unable to communicate—not just stumbling drunk.

The law deems someone “mentally incapacitated” if they are temporarily incapable of controlling their conduct “owing to the influence of a narcotic or intoxicating substance administered to him without his consent.”

Under one section of the law, a person is guilty of rape if they have sex with someone who “is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled or mentally incapacitated.”

New York’s sexual-assault laws have evolved since the days when a victim had to prove they’d put up “utmost resistance.” But some legal experts say a critical loophole remains.

The case of “Jane Doe” has also reignited America’s debate about sexual consent. At its center is a decadeslong legal fight over how to define and adjudicate it—often among young adults, like those at Cornell, in the murk of encounters accompanied by alcohol and drugs.

The civil lawsuit a young woman recently filed against Cornell University and seven fraternity members, alleging sexual abuse two years ago, has jolted the nation.

The civil lawsuit a young woman recently filed against Cornell University and seven fraternity members, alleging sexual abuse two years ago, has jolted the nation.

PREMIUM A banner hangs outside a student residence at Cornell.

The case of “Jane Doe” has also reignited America’s debate about sexual consent. At its center is a decadeslong legal fight over how to define and adjudicate it—often among young adults, like those at Cornell, in the murk of encounters accompanied by alcohol and drugs.

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In New York, where Cornell is based, Gov. Kathy Hochul is demanding that legislators close the so-called voluntary-intoxication loophole—a provision critics say lets perpetrators prey on individuals like Jane Doe without consequence if the victim knowingly drank or used drugs.

“If someone is too intoxicated to consent, it should not matter whether they chose to use drugs or alcohol,” Hochul told reporters. “Voluntary intoxication is not a license for sexual assault or gang rape. Period.”

The debate over consent has raged for years, shaped by wider culture-war shifts: the rise of #MeToo, a backlash from critics concerned about overreach, and the competing world views of the Obama and Trump administrations.

Now, with the so-called Cornell 7 case and allegations of sexual assault amid a haze of ketamine, emotions have hit a fever pitch, particularly on social media.

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Andrew Miltenberg, a lawyer representing one of the accused students, called the case “a significant inflection point” in the debate over consent. “How much of it can be legislated away? What it means in different settings? How to pull apart what are usually very gray-area cases?”

He also cautioned against a rush to judgment, saying: “The public has seen fragments of this case, not the full record. Yet allegations are already being treated as conclusions.”

The quad at Cornell University.

What the law says

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New York’s sexual-assault laws have evolved since the days when a victim had to prove they’d put up “utmost resistance.” But some legal experts say a critical loophole remains.

Under one section of the law, a person is guilty of rape if they have sex with someone who “is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled or mentally incapacitated.”

The law deems someone “mentally incapacitated” if they are temporarily incapable of controlling their conduct “owing to the influence of a narcotic or intoxicating substance administered to him without his consent.”

The catch is when the parties drank willingly—as is common in many campus assaults. In effect, say critics, those cases tend to crumble unless a prosecutor can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a victim was unconscious—and, therefore, “physically helpless” and unable to communicate—not just stumbling drunk.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In upstate New York, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten referenced the law in a Sept. 28 statement that outlined why his office didn’t bring charges after Jane Doe spoke to Cornell University police in November 2024. She had initially described her drug use and sexual conduct as “voluntary, conscious and consensual,” he said.

“The facts provided by Jane Doe’s statement do not allege that she was either rendered incapable of controlling her own conduct or that any drug was administered to her without her consent,” he stated.

Van Houten days later told media outlets he hadn’t been aware that Jane Doe, in a transcript of her intake conversation with campus police, said she was raped.

Legal advocates say such decisions are all too common. Jane Manning, a former prosecutor who now leads the advocacy group Women’s Equal Justice, acknowledges “gray areas when drunk sex is concerned,” but argues that prosecutors too often lean on the New York law to discard victims’ complaints without investigating further.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“He is accurately stating what New York law says,” she said of the D.A. “But he still should have looked closer.” The severity of what was being reported, Manning added, should have served as a call to launch a deeper investigation that might have turned up additional facts.

Instead, the criminal avenue appeared closed until last month, when Jane Doe’s lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, filed a civil lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging she was pressured into snorting ketamine with two of the defendants and then gang-raped. They also smoked marijuana and drank “Jamaican liquor,” according to the suit.

The Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell.

Amid public outcry, the district attorney reopened the case, and Hochul has since appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to head the criminal investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Efforts to close the “voluntary intoxication” loophole aren’t new. In 2018, years before Jane Doe stepped onto campus, then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance wrote to Gov. Andrew Cuomo complaining about it. Cuomo, in turn, proposed closing the loophole in his 2020 “state of the state” address. Yet proposed legislation hasn’t advanced, and opposition remains stubborn.

Some defense lawyers say a change could let anyone claim assault if they had a few drinks and slept with someone and later regretted it—an argument that has also appeared online in the heated social-media arguments spawned by the Cornell case.

Some progressive state lawmakers are also against a change; their misgivings stem from opposition to measures that give prosecutors more leeway and potentially feed mass incarceration.

Whiplash on campuses

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On university campuses, in particular, legal approaches to sexual misconduct have seesawed for more than a decade, alongside shifts in political power.

In 2011, the Obama administration told universities that they should apply Title IX, the federal law known for promoting gender equality in sports, to matters of sexual abuse and discrimination. “It was a landmark moment because it was guidance from the top,” said Katie McKay, a lawyer at C.A. Goldberg who specializes in Title IX cases.

Universities hired former prosecutors and victim advocates to handle a growing pile of Title IX complaints once dealt with less formally. Soon, the #MeToo era would lessen the stigma of coming forward.

There was pushback. The Trump administration arrived determined to roll back the Obama policies. Accused men began filing “John Doe” lawsuits, alleging they were being expelled or suspended without due process. Miltenberg says he is still haunted by the lasting damage some of his clients suffered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2018, America’s conflicting impulses came to a boil at the hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, after a woman accused him of sexual assault when they were teenagers, an allegation he denied.

Partisans alternately said that an alleged assailant was being elevated to the nation’s highest court—or that a conservative jurist was being destroyed by political enemies weaponizing an unsubstantiated claim from long ago.

In 2019, Amy Coney Barrett, then a federal appeals judge—before her own elevation to the Supreme Court—revived a lawsuit by a former Purdue University student who said he hadn’t been given a fair hearing in a sexual assault case because of his gender. He hadn’t been given the investigative report before his hearing, he alleged, and wasn’t allowed to cross-examine his accuser.

Universities, McKay said, had been forced to shoulder a legal burden they never wanted, caught in a “push and pull” between accusers and the accused. “They don’t want bad press attention. And they don’t want to be sued,” she said. “They’re trying to thread a needle.”

Yet John Manly, who represented victims of Larry Nassar—a former physician for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics who was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of athletes—said Title IX had become less a means to protect students than a “catch-and-kill mechanism for schools to prevent liability.”

He is also skeptical of campus police. “The police department are agents of Cornell,” he said. “It absolutely will always bring doubt to the credibility of that investigation.”

Cornell is bringing in Sally Yates, who was deputy attorney general in the Obama administration, to lead a review of the university’s handling of Jane Doe’s allegations, along with the school’s policies on sexual misconduct, student discipline and Greek life.

In a video address over the weekend, Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff said: “We will also lend our full support to legislative efforts to change New York’s sexual assault laws.”

The Cornell University Police Department on campus.

The Texas model

Those seeking such change might consider Texas’ solution. Last year, state lawmakers there passed a bill closing the so-called voluntary-intoxication loophole. It was a reminder, say advocates, that sexual assault isn’t a red-blue issue.

The law was named for Summer Willis, who said she was raped in 2014 while a sophomore at the University of Texas after drinking a cup of punch at a fraternity party. She believes it was laced with drugs. “I only have three memories of the whole night,” she said.

In an echo of the Cornell case—where Jane Doe’s complaint included a screenshot of a group chat fraternity members allegedly used to invite others to join in the rape—someone made light of the alleged assault in a private newsletter circulated among the fraternity members the Monday after the party. Willis didn’t tell her parents or report the assault. She quit her sorority and ended up leaving school for a time.

“I started believing I almost deserved it,” she said. Only a decade later, at age 29, did she confront what happened, she said. She discovered that by then, Texas’ statute of limitations had run out, and even if it hadn’t, the state’s voluntary-intoxication loophole likely would have doomed her case.

Still, she became an activist and shared her story. The law that bears her name doesn’t stop due process, she noted. Alleged victims must still prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they were too impaired to consent—and that the accused should have known it.

Two years ago, she came to New York to join the campaign for a similar measure. It failed. Now, with the Cornell case, there might be another opportunity.

“People are surprised about this case,” said Willis, “because our moral idea of rape and our societal understanding of rape doesn’t match the definitions in the laws.”

Write to Joshua Chaffin at joshua.chaffin@wsj.com