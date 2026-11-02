'This is BIG': Trump praises Haley Stevens after she backs Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan Senate race

President Donald Trump has praised Democrat Haley Stevens after she broke with her party to endorse Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. Her surprise move has sparked a political stir just days before the midterm elections, especially after her public fallout with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

What Trump wrote

President Donald Trump praised Democratic Rep Haley Stevens in a Truth Social post on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

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“Wow, this is BIG! Congresswoman Haley Stevens, a Highly Respected Democrat, who narrowly lost in the Primary to Abdul Mohamed El-Sayed, and who has been breathlessly wined and dined by the Dumocrats to help in their Michigan Campaign for the United States Senate against Mike Rogers, has just ENDORSED Mike Rogers for Senate!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social post.

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“Her following is huge, and the level of respect from the People of Michigan, especially our African American and Jewish populations, is virtually unparalleled. Haley said what few people are willing to say,” he continued.

Trump added that Stevens “showed great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the Great People of Michigan with what she did.” He ended with: “It’s a thing called bravery, and few people have it like just displayed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens!"

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Haley Stevens is a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives from Michigan.

This year, she ran in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s Senate seat and lost to Abdul El-Sayed after a tense fight. El-Sayed is now the Democratic nominee. Mike Rogers, a former Republican Representative from Michigan, is the Republican nominee.

On Sunday, just two days before the midterm elections, Stevens broke with her party and endorsed Rogers instead of El-Sayed. She also appeared with Rogers at a church in Detroit the same day, as per The Hill.

Also read: Also read: Georgia GOP candidate Kevin Martin backs Trump's Iran strategy ahead of midterms: 'We don't do it lagging'

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Stevens said she took this step because El-Sayed had told her to stay away. “As you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for US Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away. And he’s right, and that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,” she said, according to CNN.

Stevens was supposed to attend a campaign event with El-Sayed, but he dropped her from it, according to The Hill. This happened after days of public and private clashes between the two. The disagreement was mainly over Israel and the war in Gaza. The issue played a major role in their primary fight, their recent feud and Stevens’ decision to back Rogers. El-Sayed wants the US to stop sending financial aid to Israel and use that money for domestic issues. During the primary, Stevens received millions of dollars from pro-Israel lobbying groups. This became a major point of disagreement between the two.

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El-Sayed mostly brushed off questions about the endorsement, according to CNN. “At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens,” he said.