Three men were shot by law enforcement officers during an operation to arrest a wanted suspect at an apartment complex in Garland, Texas, on November 21, police said. The men were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, while the 18-year-old suspect sought in connection with a shooting involving a Dallas police officer was arrested.

3 men shot during Texas warrant operation. (Unsplash) more less

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The Garland Police Department said members of the US Marshals Task Force and Garland police officers went to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Rosehill Road at around 5:40 pm to serve an arrest warrant on a man believed to have been involved in a shooting incident involving Dallas police the previous evening.

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{{^usCountry}} As members of the task force approached the complex, several individuals ran towards officers. Police said officers then observed armed individuals who appeared to pose an imminent threat and fired their weapons, striking three men. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As members of the task force approached the complex, several individuals ran towards officers. Police said officers then observed armed individuals who appeared to pose an imminent threat and fired their weapons, striking three men. {{/usCountry}}

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All three received medical attention at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals. They were reported to be in stable condition. No officers were injured.

Wanted suspect arrested on aggravated assault warrant

Police identified the wanted suspect as 18-year-old Dawan Anthony Taylor. He was arrested without injuries and transported by Dallas police in connection with an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

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The department said charges were pending against the three men who were shot as the investigation continued. It did not disclose their identities or specify whether they were among the individuals initially approached by officers.

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Officers placed on administrative leave

Garland police said officers involved in the shooting had been placed on administrative leave, in keeping with standard department procedure.

The department is working with the Dallas County Public Integrity Unit as the investigation proceeds.

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The police department issued the news release on November 21, saying further details would depend on the ongoing investigation.