TikTok users across the United States reported widespread service disruptions, with thousands encountering a 'Something went wrong' error while trying to access the app.

Downdetector reports

TikTok down in US (UnSplash)

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems began around 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Most users reported difficulties opening the app or experiencing glitches while using it. By 3:05 p.m. ET, Downdetector had received more than 30,000 outage reports.

Users also took to social media to share their experiences.

One user wrote, "My TikTok was at like 5.7 mil views and I was literally going through the comments, my fav part of the day, and now nothing's loading."

Another user said they could still access messages and reply to them but could not view anything on their profile.

"When I go on my profile I don't see anything but I can still see my messages and reply and scroll on TikTok," the user wrote.

A third user reported problems with their stories, saying, "I made a new story and others can see it but the older ones are gone."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Others complained that their posts were getting stuck during processing, preventing them from sharing or downloading the content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others complained that their posts were getting stuck during processing, preventing them from sharing or downloading the content. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Posting is broken. Any post you make gets stuck in 'post is processing', which prevents you from copying link, sharing to story, downloading or sharing via DMs," another user wrote.