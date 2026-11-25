TikTok users across the United States reported widespread service disruptions, with thousands encountering a 'Something went wrong' error while trying to access the app.
Downdetector reports
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems began around 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
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Most users reported difficulties opening the app or experiencing glitches while using it. By 3:05 p.m. ET, Downdetector had received more than 30,000 outage reports.
Users also took to social media to share their experiences.
One user wrote, "My TikTok was at like 5.7 mil views and I was literally going through the comments, my fav part of the day, and now nothing's loading."
Another user said they could still access messages and reply to them but could not view anything on their profile.
"When I go on my profile I don't see anything but I can still see my messages and reply and scroll on TikTok," the user wrote.
A third user reported problems with their stories, saying, "I made a new story and others can see it but the older ones are gone."
Others complained that their posts were getting stuck during processing, preventing them from sharing or downloading the content.{{/usCountry}}
Others complained that their posts were getting stuck during processing, preventing them from sharing or downloading the content.{{/usCountry}}
"Posting is broken. Any post you make gets stuck in 'post is processing', which prevents you from copying link, sharing to story, downloading or sharing via DMs," another user wrote.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.