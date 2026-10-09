Tropical Storm Rachel tracker: Latest path, California landfall forecast and cities at risk

Tropical Storm Rachel is moving toward Southern California, bringing the threat of rain, strong winds, flooding and dangerous waves. The storm is expected to approach the region this weekend, with parts of California and Baja California under Tropical Storm Watches.

Hurricane Rachel latest update

A satellite image shows Hurricane Rachel over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. (NOAA via AP)

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Rachel is now a tropical storm. As per the National Hurricane Center, at 8am PDT on Friday its center was about 820 miles southwest of San Diego. Its maximum sustained winds are 50 mph, and it is moving northeast at 5 mph.

The NHC expects Rachel to pick up speed over the next couple of days, with its center likely to approach northern Baja California or Southern California late Saturday or early Sunday. Some strengthening is possible before the storm weakens rapidly after moving inland over the southwestern United States on Sunday.

States and areas at risk

The NHC has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the Southern California coast, from the US-Mexico border north to the San Diego-Orange County line. Mexico has also issued watches for parts of Baja California’s west and east coasts.

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{{^usCountry}} A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. Parts of the southwestern US could also face heavy rain, flash flooding and strong wind gusts this weekend and into early next week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. Parts of the southwestern US could also face heavy rain, flash flooding and strong wind gusts this weekend and into early next week. {{/usCountry}}

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How much rain and wind to expect

According to the NHC, parts of Baja California could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain this weekend. The southwestern US could also get 1 to 3 inches, with some areas receiving up to 5 inches. This could increase the risk of flash flooding and flooding in cities.

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According to KTLA, the most likely time for rain in Los Angeles and Ventura counties is from 9am Sunday to 9am Monday. NOAA forecasts about half an inch of rain in these areas. The eastern mountains of Los Angeles County could receive up to 2 inches.

KTLA meteorologist Kaj Goldberg said heavy rain is not expected across Southern California by Monday morning. However, people should prepare for wet roads and cloudy skies.

The NHC said tropical-storm-force winds could extend up to 80 miles from the storm’s center. Strong wind gusts are also expected in inland parts of the southwestern US, especially in higher areas, from this weekend into early next week.

Can check the all the updates here.

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Also read: Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for October 1-10: What weather will the US see?

Rachel raises risk of coastal flooding and dangerous surf

According to the NHC, waves from Rachel will grow along the coasts of Southern California and northern Baja California through the weekend. These waves could cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents. Coastal flooding is also possible in some areas through early next week.

Long Beach, Catalina Island, Malibu and Zuma Beach could face some of the worst coastal flooding.

As per KTLA, Orange and San Diego counties are more likely to experience strong winds and damaging waves. People visiting the coast should be extra careful near the water, especially inexperienced swimmers and surfers.